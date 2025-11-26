Suspended PGA Tour Player Declines to Blame LIV Golf for Jay Monahan’s Decision

A PGA Tour pro found himself at the center of an unexpected storm. A casual nine-hole YouTube project, filmed alongside well-known creators and familiar tour personalities, has sparked a debate bigger than the video itself. What began as a lighthearted shoot in Miami has raised questions about his dedication to the PGA Tour.

Wesley Bryan was in Miami in April 2025 to compete in a 9-hole scramble, The Duels: Miami. It included six teams of two golfers playing in a scramble match and creating YouTube content on it. Little did he know that this participation would cost him his PGA Tour membership.

After 7 months of the incident, Bryan called out Jay Monahan for his decision.

“I made the decision, and the reason I made it is because I became so unbelievably well-versed in the PGA Tour rules and regulations that I felt like at the end of the day, I knew what Jay Monahan’s stance was on it. 100% knew what his stance was, but I also knew that there’s an appeals committee. Like there’s a chance for like, I got to trust that process because sure what I’m looking at just doesn’t necessarily make sense,” Wesley Bryan said on the TGJ Podcast.

The issue was that The Duels: Miami was a LIV-backed event. And as far as Jay Monahan’s stance on LIV goes, it’s widely known that the leaders of the two organizations don’t see eye-to-eye. Therefore, as soon as Wesley Bryan’s involvement was out, Monahan suspended him.

“I have been suspended from the PGA Tour,” Bryan said in the video announcing the news.

“It’s been a difficult few weeks for us, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for sure.”

The suspended PGA Tour pro has come to terms with it. In fact, he no longer disagrees with the decision. Bryan understands that it was technically a LIV event. However, he emphasizes that he saw it just as a content creation opportunity.

“But all it ever was for us was a Grant Horvat 9-hole YouTube scramble. Something that we would have done anyway, off-site. Like, location doesn’t matter. That’s something that we would have done anyway. Jumped and had the chance to do it,” Wesley Bryan explained.

“LIV gave us a location for sure. But then it didn’t come with any obligations for me to go out and promote, like, wow, LIV is amazing. It’s so much better than the PGA Tour. There was none of that, right?”

Bryan expressed understanding of the PGA Tour’s suspension decision based on its rules. However, he also questioned some aspects as they apply to content creation on platforms like YouTube, suggesting the rules may not have been intended for such scenarios.

But despite all this, Bryan has no hard feelings towards the PGA Tour. With that, he also appreciates the opportunity LIV gave him.

“All they wanted to do was give us an opportunity to create the best content to put out for Grant’s platform to enjoy because again, he’s got this 2v2 series with Phil. He’s featured all these LIV players because they’re relevant in the golf space. They’re good personalities, and they’re unbelievable golfers. And so, I didn’t want to be tied to only having to do stuff here,” Wesley Bryan added.

Wesley heaped praise on LIV Golf and its members.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and many other LIV golfers are popular on YouTube golf. In fact, Mickelson and DeChambeau have their own YouTube channels.

Bryson DeChambeau has uploaded 240 videos on his YouTube channel. He has amassed over 492 million views across these videos. This means that he has an average of over 2 million views per video, which is an amazing feat.

Wesley Bryan simply wanted to be part of YouTube content, but faced suspension for it. Now, he commits fully to YouTube golf until he regains his PGA Tour membership.

And as part of his YouTube golf journey, he was present at the 2025 Internet Invitational by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports. In fact, people at the event even made fun of his suspension.

Wesley Bryan was made fun of at the Internet Invitational

Before the ban, Wesley Bryan had played 137 Tour events, winning one, making 68 cuts, and earning over $5 million. With the Tour door closed, he now relies on other income sources such as his YouTube channel. He even participated in non-PGA events like the International Series Philippines.

Amidst all this, some critics and commentators have mocked his predicament.

While at the Internet Invitational, sports broadcaster Robby Berger joked that many more golfers might soon face suspension for appearing in YouTube videos.

“Downside to it, Wesley could probably tell you, is we are all, as of tomorrow, probably suspended from the PGA Tour. So, if you have any questions on that, Wesley could tell you, and it’s a shame because, me and Duke, we are going to be in the John Deere Classic next year,” Berger said.

The hilarious jab left Bryan speechless at the event.

However, Wesley Bryan can soon make a comeback to the PGA Tour. Bryan is in line to play at the inaugural Good Good Championship in 2026 if the organizers choose him. Even then, he would like to regain his membership rather than just a single event.