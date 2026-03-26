Suspended PGA Tour Pro Issues Response After Being Mocked for His $1M New Golf Tour

Spearheaded by Grant Horvat and the Bryan brothers, including suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan, the initiative “Your Golf Tour” is taking shape. Yet, while the ambitious four-event circuit with a $1 million finale was meant to mark the next evolution of creator-led golf, fans do not seem very satisfied with the idea. And now, Wesley Bryan has something to say.

“The comment section in this Golf Digest post leads me to believe this is a bad idea. Wish us luck 😂”, the golfer turned YouTuber, Wesley Bryan, wrote on X, sharing the post, which has gotten its comment section flooded with backlash.

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Critics were quick to question the originality of the concept. They started to point out similarities to existing creator-driven formats (Barstool Sports). Some even accused the group of recycling ideas centered around high-stakes prize pools, while others mocked the branding itself, calling the tour name the “worst”.

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Well, the newly announced “Your Golf Tour” is an attempt to formalize the booming creator-led golf space into a competitive circuit. Horvat and Bryans have promised that the tour will feature 16 top YouTube golfers competing across four events. The tour is set to begin at Pursell Farms, and Bryan and Co. are looking towards building a three-day, $1 million stroke-play finale at Wynn Las Vegas.

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Reflecting on the initiative, Wesley Bryan stated, “Competitive golf is where we started. YouTube golf is where we’ve evolved. We believe there’s a place for both.”

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Grant Horvat, on the other hand, added, “Our vision is to create a structure for top players to perform under real pressure with significant stakes while remaining authentic to the YouTube format that we know and love.”

While Horvat and team are aiming towards a long journey and sustainability, fans have openly ridiculed the initiative. And such a response from golf enthusiasts highlighted a growing divide between creators pushing competitive formats and audiences wary of over-commercialization.

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Now, as the Bryan brothers join hands with Grant Horvat and are trying to jump into the new tour, Wesley Bryan recently got an update from NBA’s maestro, King James, as he reflected on his newfound obsession.

LeBron James sends a message to Wesley Bryan and the team amid golf obsession

LeBron James has been ruling the court with back-to-back strong performances and has helped the Los Angeles Lakers go up to the third position in the Western Conference. But besides basketball, golf has recently caught his attention. He started playing golf at 40 and recently shed light on his interest in the sport.

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Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LeBron James stated, “I love challenges. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. And to put the time into it and commit to it is something I’m really enjoying. It’s also very rare for me to be able to get away and not be bothered as well. To play golf is one of the places where you’re not allowed to be bothered.”

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Then he shared a message for Wesley Bryan and Co., adding, “It’s just me, nature and the greens, and the bunkers, and a group of guys that I go with. I love it, I’m really enjoying it. I love watching it as well. Whether I’m watching the PGA or the YouTube golf and those guys. It’s a pretty cool sport, and I’m glad I finally got into it. It’s cool.”

Bryan can now perhaps look to leverage the growing interest of entities like James to broaden his initiative’s reach.