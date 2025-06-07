Suspended PGA Tour Pro Refuses to Back Down as Jay Monahan & Co. Shows True Colors with Double Standards

He showed up where he shouldn’t have and now his golf future is uncertain. Ex-PGA Tour player’s golfing journey has taken a sudden and unexpected detour and all it took was one appearance in the wrong place at the wrong time. It all began with The Duels, a lighthearted golf event tied to LIV Golf Miami 2025. Designed more for entertainment than competition, the event featured popular content creators like Grant Horvat and Rick Shiels and unfortunately, one of them was Wesley Bryan.

And the result? It’s not a secret anymore to anyone; he got suspended from the PGA Tour. And being a popular influencer, he did his part, clearing the air with a YouTube video.

“I have been suspended from the PGA Tour. It has been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for everybody,” Bryan said. The suspension didn’t just affect Wesley Bryan—it impacted his team and his brother as well. But more than anyone, Wesley Bryan bore the weight of it. He could have easily criticized the PGA Tour for their decision, but instead, he chose gratitude: “So from our end, nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour, even in the midst of the little disagreement that we have right now.”

Despite the setback, he continues to show nothing but respect for the Tour—though it seems the feeling might not be mutual. The PGA Tour invited Grant Horvat to the Barracuda Championship, even though he also played in The Duels. But since Horvat isn’t a Tour member, the rules didn’t apply to him. Still, in the midst of all the drama and controversy, Bryan stays grounded with his faith up and hopes higher.

In a Q&A series on his Instagram stories, Bryan was asked, “How do you get out of a golf slump?” Suspended from the PGA Tour and sidelined from competition, Wesley Bryan is clearly in a slump, so the question couldn’t have come at a more relevant time. Instead of ranting about his sadness online, he simply said, “Honestly, just have to believe that there will be good things coming,” a lesson he’s living through firsthand during this challenging period.

He added, “Will be garbage in the present but at some point it will get better as long as you are putting in the work!” It’s that phase when nothing seems to work, shots don’t land right, and confidence is low. By calling it “garbage,” he’s being real about how rough the present moment can be, but he’s also hopeful that this tough period is temporary and can’t define his entire career. “Results don’t happen overnight.” Just like how he didn’t become a popular content creator in a day, getting out of a slump or reaching new heights requires consistent effort and persistence over the long haul. But does he look back with regret? Not quite.

PGA star Wesley Bryan’s positive outlook on golf

When asked in the same Q/A if he would have given a chance to redo his golf career, what would he do differently? His reply was astonishing. It wasn’t focused on regrets or missed opportunities, but on perspective. He said, “Spend majority of time on course, have fun no matter what.” At a time when he’s facing one of the toughest stretches of his career, that answer speaks volumes. Instead of dwelling on what’s gone wrong, Bryan is choosing to remember why he started—his love for the game, the joy of being out on the course, and the importance of keeping the game light, even when things feel heavy.

“Center most of the practice around games and challenges,” pointing to how staying playful and competitive can keep the passion alive. But it’s his final line that truly reflects where he stands today: “But all that does not matter if you don’t believe in yourself.” For someone currently sidelined, this isn’t just a lesson from the past; it’s the mindset carrying him forward. His response is more than a reflection; it’s a quiet statement of hope.

With the PGA Tour’s double standards shaking things up and his future still up in the air, Wesley’s not done yet. The real question is if he can bounce back stronger, or is this just the start of a tougher ride?