Suspended PGA Tour Pro Reveals Jay Monahan Ignored Even His Wife’s Plea Over LIV Golf Ties

Wesley Bryan’s return to competitive golf remains stalled, and frustration is mounting. This time, it was not just for him, but for those close to him. While others have found paths back to the Tour, Wesley’s case remains unresolved. This has sparked debate over fairness. Yet his wife wrote a well-thought-out letter to Brian Rolapp and Jay Manohan, to no avail.

“So I think the most disappointing part of it all is, like I mentioned, my wife sent a letter off to Brian Rolap and Jay Monahan. And we got a response saying they reviewed the letter, it was from basically their assistant saying, ‘but no conversations necessary,'” Wesley Bryan revealed in the Dan on Golf podcast.

“That was pretty difficult to say, like, why can’t we even talk on the phone for 10 or 15 minutes to just help me understand from a guy that’s actually the one making the decision of, I want to at least be able to meet on some common ground because I want what’s best for the game of golf as a whole. And I feel like the YouTube golf community can provide a lot of value to the PGA Tour, but also to the game of golf. And we should have a vested interest in that together. But it seems like right now it’s pretty one-sided.”

Wesley Bryan got banned from the PGA Tour for participating in LIV’s The Duels: Miami. It was not an official event in the league. Instead, it was a creator event where many YouTube creators, like Bryan, participated. However, the PGA Tour banned him, stating his actions indirectly promoted LIV Golf. So he got suspended for playing a single 9-hole scramble event for the Saudi-backed league.

On the other hand, there’s Brooks Koepka, who has spent the last four years playing on LIV Golf. He joined the league in 2022 and continued until 2025. Although his contract ran until 2026, he parted ways at the end of 2025. But surprisingly, the PGA Tour reinstated him within a month. In fact, the organization created a special Returning Member Program to allow a path back for Koepka and a selected few others, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith.

It’s not just Wesley Bryan; many golf fans questioned the PGA Tour’s fairness. This led to the term “Free Wesley” circulating on social media. A group of fans even started a Change.org campaign to put pressure on the PGA Tour to reconsider the ban.

When the PGA Tour reinstated Brooks Koepka, Bryan’s wife also tried to start a conversation to get his husband back on the PGA Tour. As the suspended pro revealed, it was a well-thought-out letter directed to Brian Rolapp and Jay Manohan.

They didn’t even aim higher. Wesley Bryan and his wife were trying to get his entry into some non-Signature Events that would want him to be part of the tournament. One of them included the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Myrtle Beach is in the home state of the PGA Tour winners.

There’s also the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Both Bryan brothers have a good relationship with the Bermuda Tourism Authority and the people there. Therefore, he says that the people might want to see him play in the event. The same goes for the Bank of Utah Championship. The two brothers have filmed a lot of content at the Black Desert Resort, the host course of the event.

Although Wesley Bryan and his wife were aiming for smaller events, the response was very blunt. It looks like the path back to the PGA Tour for the suspended pro is still far away. However, he did make a discrete appearance at a PGA Tour event.

Wesley Bryan inside the ropes at the WM Phoenix Open

Wesley Bryan, while still suspended by the PGA Tour, appeared inside the ropes at TPC Scottsdale. TPC Scottsdale will host the 2026 WM Phoenix Open from February 5 to February 8, 2026. Bryan Bros Golf posted an Instagram post of Wesley and George Bryan standing alongside Grant Horvat at the venue, captioned “We’re back inside the ropes!”

While Bryan is not playing, it seems like he is there for content creation. Since the PGA Tour suspended him, Wesley Bryan has significantly increased his focus on YouTube golf. Started in March 2014, their YouTube channel has now accumulated 778,000 subscribers. The channel has uploaded 531 videos and has garnered 134,498,965 views collectively.

Bryan’s presence at TPC Scottsdale symbolizes more than a typical practice round, given his ban. He and his brother have collaborated with Horvat on multiple occasions. He is a repeat partner from the 2025 PGA Tour Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass and the triggering Duels: Miami event hosted on Horvat’s channel.

Wesley Bryan’s growing presence in the YouTube golf community highlights the influence and reach he continues to have, even while barred from official competition. Yet his ongoing suspension and the PGA Tour’s refusal to engage directly leave his path back to the Tour uncertain, fueling debate over fairness and opportunity.