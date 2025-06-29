Suspended PGA Tour Pro’s Loyalties Clear as His LIV Golf Decision Is Finally Clarified

Early in April, just as the 35-year-old was preparing to tee it up at the 2025 Puntacana Corales Championship, he was suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour. A chance to claim the title at the event where he finished runner-up last year was lost. While he expresses his gratitude for past PGA Tour opportunities, he also added that the rules are ambiguous. Wesley Bryan is looking to challenge the Tour’s authority by appealing the ban, but for now, he’s embracing the spotlight on YouTube. However, the question isn’t if he’ll return to professional golf, but who he’s truly fighting for.

We’re all aware of the famous BryanBros golf channel on YouTube. It features two brothers, George and Wesley Bryan, who started the channel with the intent of building a community for golf fans. And with LIV Golf’s unconventional approach to the game, they received an opportunity to take it to the next level. “We had to jump at that opportunity,” said Wesley Bryan, when they received an offer to host The Duels: Miami. It was LIV’s single competition event, where six players from LIV battled with six content creators in pairs to have an electrifying clash on the course.

But little did he know that this opportunity would lead to a ban on the PGA Tour. “I was suspended from the PGA Tour,” Bryan revealed in one of his YouTube videos. While he was devastated by the ban, he didn’t regret the collaboration — “That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf.” Even in a recent Instagram reveal, a fan asked the BryanBros, ‘if Wesley Bryan prefers YouTube golf over pro golf, he seems so happy now.’ And to that, Wesley’s brother, George Bryan, responded, “I think so. He loves competing and playing pro golf but YouTube golf has brought so much life to the game for him! He really does love doing it. But man I know he’s excited to make his return to pro golf on the @dpworldtour next week!!!”

While many would have been wrecked by the ban, Wesley Bryan was proving that his loyalty lies with his dream, and that is merging professional golf and YouTube golf. “All we’ve ever wanted to do from the Bryan Bros. is merge professional golf and YouTube, and this was one of those opportunities that we’ve been dreaming of since we got into YouTube golf,” he admitted after his ban was announced. And he’s happy doing just that. He continues to film frequently and even took part in LIV’s The Duels: Virginia earlier this month.

With his return to professional golf now certain on the DP World Tour when he will tee it up in Germany next week at the BMW International Open, Wesley will continue to fight for his spot on the PGA Tour. He will appeal to Jay Monahan and Brian Rolapp to revoke his suspension, as he feels that the rules were unclear as they were written.

“I don’t think when the rule was written, it was meant to cover content creation on YouTube. I think it was meant to cover organized, professional, high-end golf events,” Bryan highlighted, speaking of the strict rules PGA Tour players have to follow when it comes to LIV Golf. While Wesley Bryan’s PGA Tour status continues to be shaky, what does the future look like for him?

What’s next for Wesley Bryan?

Wesley Bryan’s future now hinges on the outcome of his appeal and the direction he chooses to pursue next. As the 2017 RBC Heritage champion and currently ranked 194th on the FedExCup rankings, Bryan faces two clear paths. If his appeal succeeds, he could regain PGA eligibility through sponsor exemptions or could continue playing on the DP World Tour and regain his PGA Tour status from there.

If it fails, he’s likely to embrace the LIV/content-creator route fully, leveraging his 612,000+ YouTube followers and hosting high-profile influencer golf events. Whichever side of the divide he lands on, Bryan’s blend of broadcast charisma and competitive talent suggests he will remain a prominent figure in golf, whether wielding a driver on the PGA Tour or leading the charge in the new media‑infused era of the sport.