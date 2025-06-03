Suspended PGA Tour Pro Sends 8-Word Emotional Message After US Open Final Qualifying Failure

The Bryan brothers had a smooth sail to the 125th US Open until then. George Bryan, one-half of the popular Bryan Bros online content creators, joined his brother Wesley in the Final Qualifying after a stellar performance at the Solina Golf Club, which they coincidentally owned. George shot a 69 with his brother Wesley caddying for him, securing a spot in the Final Qualifying round. With Wesley, a PGA Tour player and winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage, already exempt, the brothers were just 36 holes away from competing in the US Open at Oakmont. Their local advantage seemed like a winning edge, but the real challenge lay ahead – they rose to the occasion or fell short, and then it all turned into dust.

The YouTube sensation Bryan Bros had a crushing defeat at the U.S. Open final qualifying. George Bryan fell short at Woodmont, and his brother Wesley, who was suspended from the PGA Tour earlier this year, didn’t fare any better. The duo missed out on qualifying by 7 and 9 shots, respectively, a tough pill to swallow for these talented golfers. Wesley Bryan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the bitter taste of defeat: “Update: The US Open will commence without the Bryan Bros. Yesterday we fought, we battled, we failed. Til next time ✌”.

Well, the YouTubers aren’t the only ones who missed out on this golden opportunity. Max Homa and Rickie Fowler were among the notable golfers to fall short in qualifying for the US Open. Homa, who finished tied for third at last year’s Masters, has endured a nightmare year, plummeting down the rankings amid poor form and recently parting ways with his caddie Joe Greiner. In a dramatic twist, Homa carried his own bag at a qualifying event in Columbus, Ohio, only to miss out alongside Fowler in a five-man playoff.

On the other hand, British amateur Tyler Weaver, born in Newmarket and now studying at Florida State University, tied for third at 11-under in Atlanta, securing his spot at Oakmont. Weaver, just 22 years old, was one of three amateurs to qualify, along with 17-year-old American Mason Howell. But that is not all, as one fan-favorite golfer has also got himself a seat at the 125th US Open.

Cameron Young says he showed himself ‘something’ with his US Open Qualifying performance

Cameron Young pulled off an impressive comeback, birdieing three of his last four holes to force a 5-for-1 playoff and then sank a clutch 12-foot birdie to secure his spot in the U.S. Open. After a grueling 36 holes, Young proved his mettle, hitting a perfect wedge to 12 feet below the hole in the playoff. “I started my day here 12 hours ago and made a 3, so I tried to do it again,” he said with a smile. Young’s determination paid off, and he’ll join the likes of Erik van Rooyen, who dominated the leaderboard with a 6-shot lead after opening with a 64.

The drama unfolded across multiple qualifying sites, with some golfers falling short and others rising to the challenge. Bud Cauley, ranked 56th in the world, and low amateur Jackson Koivun, who already has a PGA Tour card locked up, were among the notable qualifiers. Preston Summerhays of Arizona State led a trio of qualifiers in California, while Zac Blair won a 4-for-1 playoff in Springfield to claim the final spot. With the US Open just around the corner, one can’t help but wonder: will these qualifiers shine on the biggest stage in golf? Let us know in the comment section below!