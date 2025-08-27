Suspended PGA Tour Pro Shares Jon Rahm’s True Nature as He Refuses to Quit LIV Golf

Apart from watching funny golf analysis and rants on players’ near misses, YouTube has now become a window into sides of golfers the world rarely gets to see. Bryson DeChambeau plays the “Mad Scientist” with wild challenges, Grant Horvat racks up millions of views hanging out with LIV and PGA players. But if someone has gained the most out of it, it’s probably Jon Rahm. And he has his old friend Wesley Bryan to thank for it.

“Jon’s been one of my closest buds in professional golf for a lot of years. The only Jon Rahm you got to see was in competition. He’s one of the most fiery competitors out there. But that’s just not him,” Brian said on the Golf.com YouTube channel. For years, Rahm’s personality has been controversial. Hearing him drop an F-bomb on the course has never come as a shock. It has run synonyms for his name almost. Fans have seen him as dominant, yes, but also rigid and unbending. His anger has never spared anyone, from trying to break his driver to calling out the crowd at the Open Championship; his reputation has been blotched by flashes of anger. But through Bryan, Rahmbo’s persona has been reset.

Wesley Bryan has a YouTube channel with his brother George (Bryan Bros Golf), where Rahmbo has often made an appearance, doing multiple challenges and showing a side of himself that surprised many. Through Bryan’s video, people saw a Rahm, which was earlier hidden from the grind of pro golf. Away from golf, the Spaniard also runs several charities such as the Rahm Foundation, which empowers single-parent families, children, and women, especially those from marginalised groups. All these have helped in reinventing his image.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s a soft, sweet guy. He’s fun. Got a lot of personality, and you just don’t see that in the heat of battle in tournaments,” explained Bryan, who has known the Spaniard for years. “My oldest, closest friend as a pro is Wesley Bryan,” Rahm shared once. Their bond has always been visible on the golf circuit. Maybe it started when Rahm stayed at Bryan’s place ahead of the 2018 Masters. Or maybe when Bryan risked his PGA card by sticking with Rahm after his LIV move. No one knows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although his risk didn’t last long. Earlier this year, Wesley Brayn got suspended from the PGA Tour for participating in a LIV Golf-backed event, The Duels: Miami. Bryan, who’s made 68 cuts in 134 career PGA Tour events, with top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes, didn’t regret participating in the event. “For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I’m extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don’t want this to be the end of my professional golf career,” Bryan said after his suspension. The 35-year-old later appealed against his suspension as the event is not a regular LIV event, but it was to no avail.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ever since his suspension, the Golfer-turned YouTuber received a string of support from other LIV players like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Interestingly, despite the entire controversy, as per reports, Bryan will again participate in the tournament next year.

Having said all that, Bryan Bros Golf has undoubtedly changed Rahm’s image for the better. Maybe that’s why Rahm has been wishing to start his own channel.

Jon Rahm wants his own YouTube channel

Jon Rahm has hinted at the possibility of starting his own YouTube channel, taking inspiration from peers like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, who have embraced the platform and found success. DeChambeau’s quirky challenges have helped prepare him for pressure moments like his US Open win, and he’s built an audience of over two million. Mickelson, on the other hand, started recently but already has half a million followers.

Seeing this, Rahm has admitted the avenue looks tempting, but he has several reasons for not pursuing it. For Rahm, his family, golf, and YouTube just don’t fit on the same plate. With three little kids at home, he’s not about to sacrifice practice or family time for content. “As of right now I’m perfectly happy appearing on channels. I’m perfectly happy playing with those guys [DeChambeau and Mickelson] and in a way getting exposed to their audience. But I don’t know if I would yet find the energy in me to try to find the time to do a channel myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All in all, he loves the banter with his peers on their channels, and he loves showing a side of himself that fans don’t usually see. For him, the platform is “a lot of fun,” where he feels like putting new parts of himself out there. But, eventually, he’s decided to stick with cameos.

Do you think he should have his own YouTube channel? Let us know in the comments below.