Suspended PGA Tour Pro Speaks Out on Phil Mickelson’s Character After Playing in LIV Golf

What Wesley Bryan faced in 2025 was an unfair way to treat a passionate golfer. Bryan’s passion is not just in playing golf but also in spreading it worldwide. The PGA Tour Pro has a YouTube channel with more than 600k followers as of June 2025. The YouTube channel was created together with his brother George Bryan. Wesley was clearly excited about playing along with pro golfers like Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia. So, in a recent post by the LIV Golf YouTube channel, he shares his excitement for teeing off with the legends and also for creating content simultaneously.

The video includes all the participants, and they share their experience playing in the event. The LIV Golf Duels’ purpose is to connect the two worlds of content creation and on-course performance. Five major golf veterans join hands with five golf content creators, forming a team of two. The pairings formed were: Mickelson and Grant Horvat; Garcia and George Bryan; Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon; Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels; Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan; and Cameron Smith and Nick “Fat Perez” Stubbe. In addition to all the players’ accounts of the event, Wesley Bryan had also spoken about a veteran golfer in particular.

Even though Bryan has immense respect and admiration for John Rahm, which he mentioned, he also has respect for Phil Mickelson. Enough to even take a jab at him for his character, which he finds funny and also admires. He remarked, “He just constantly, just needles and needles and needles and needles.” He meant how Mickelson intimidates his fellow players by pressure-talking to them. It’s a clever strategy from the veteran’s side to win. George Bryan also made some remarks about his off-course personality too, saying, “Well, Grant, I would love and would be happy for Grant to win, but Phil, I just you know, the text that he would fight like. I don’t know if I’d want that.” He was actually mentioning Mickelson’s outspoken behaviour and how he is always ready for a fight. However, Bryan’s participation in the Deuls did lead to his suspension from the PGA Tour, which was a sudden jolt in the golf community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Bryan is an experienced professional golfer playing in 134 events and has received an overall prize money earnings of $ 5 million since his career in 2010. He is also known for content creation skills, which is why he played both The PGA Tour Creator Classic and its LIV Golf version, the Duels. As per PGA rules, its members are not allowed to participate in events not sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

While Bryan’s return to the tour remains indefinite as the suspension has not given a timeline, he did have a fair number of golfers supporting him, including Lefty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Phil Mickelson comes to defend Wesley

Despite his intimidating and outspoken character, Phil Mickelson has always been the one to stand up for what he feels is right. He firmly believes in the value that his opinion holds and says it when he feels like the situation requires it. He has always been outspoken about issues and loopholes in the PGA rulebook. However, this time it is indeed an unfair action taken against Wesley. Mickelson has reacted vigorously to this unlawful act and stated in a recent post, “Here’s a question. Normally when an entity violates independent contract law, they deny that it happened and forces the contractor/individual to prove that it did. In this case, the PGA Tour blatantly admits they are illegally banning an independent contractor so why doesn’t the DOJ step in and enforce the law? Why does the individual have to sue to enforcer the law? DOJ do your fffing job!”

To understand, the basic reason for the suspension is simple: the PGA Tour didn’t take it well to see one of its players promoting the rival league. For which the Tour punished Wesley with an indefinite suspension. So, as per Mickelson’s take, it means that Wesley Bryan is a member who plays with an independent contract. As an independent contract individual, the PGA Tour has no right to take action against him, as he is allowed to play for multiple organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryan, however, is not the only one who has fallen victim to the dispute between the LIV Golf League and the PGA Tour. In the 2022-23 season, 22 players, including Lefty and Garcia, were suspended from attending the PGA Tour events for moving into the LIV Golf league. However, with the new CEO appointed, there are rumors that promising reforms beneficial for the players, the business, and the fans will be implemented. So, it all comes down to being patient and things to naturally unwind itself.

What do you think of the PGA’s cruel act? Let us know in the comments below.