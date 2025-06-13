Suspended PGA Tour Pro Throws 2-Word Jab at Justin Thomas Over His Collapse at U.S. Open

Justin Thomas was playing a practice round at Oakmont with Brooks Koepka on Monday when he wisely remarked, “I just feel like it’s a great week to be in a great place mentally and very, very patient, picking our spots out there.” Fast forward four days, and he is now dealing with the pressure at Oakmont Country Club. But, hey, he may be dealing with the pressure, but the suspended PGA Tour pro, Wesley Bryan, is thoroughly enjoying it. Currently benched indefinitely for participating in LIV Golf Duels in March, Bryan may be absent from the 2025 U.S. Open, but he is keeping up with the moments from afar.

One of those moments just happened to be Justin Thomas’s (funny) mishap during the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open. Entering Friday’s second round with a 6-over score from Thursday, Justin Thomas struggled after notching one double bogey and five bogeys in his first round. The turning point came on Hole 12 on Friday, where he faced a promising 26-foot birdie putt. After a solid effort that narrowly missed on the high side, he was left with a 3.5-foot putt for par.

However, disaster struck when he missed the short putt, followed by another miss from 2.5 feet for bogey. Ultimately, Justin Thomas ended up with a soul-crushing four-putt double bogey, pushing his score to nine-over-par for the tournament. The result? After NUCLR GOLF posted a clip of the moment, Wesley Bryan decided to add humor to the disastrous moment and said, “I’ll tap.”

Sure, Wesley Bryan faced a crushing defeat at the U.S. Open final qualifying, along with his brother, and missed the chance to play at Oakmont, but this two-word message proves that his humor is still alive and kicking. That’s one positive aspect. For Justin Thomas, on the other hand, these mistakes could cost him dearly.

Unless a miracle happens, this could highlight a troubling pattern for JT in major tournaments. If he misses the cut, that will mark his seventh missed cut in his last 11 majors. The projected cut line is set at +4 right now. Whatever happens at the end of the round, Oakmont is not all about bad memories for Justin Thomas!

Justin Thomas’s favorite round at Oakmont comes from the 2016 U.S. Open

One of Justin Thomas’s best memories comes from his last Oakmont appearance (2016). So, ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open and during his Monday practice round, he couldn’t help but share what stands out about that U.S. Open for him. He recalled the 2016 U.S. Open Friday round and said, “One of the best rounds of golf I’ve probably ever played in my career [was] in 2016 here on Friday.”

That’s where the good memory comes from. Thomas considers one of his best rounds to be the second round of the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, where he shot a remarkable 69. Despite hitting only four fairways and seven greens, he managed to score well, thanks in part to three chip-ins. Talking about it, Thomas said, “I think I hit four fairways, but I remember I hit seven greens, and I shot 69.” Reflecting on that day, Thomas said, “I was beyond exhausted when I got done.” He played alongside Brooks Koepka, who also shot 69. Thomas humorously noted, “I shoot 69 every day, I’ll take four fairways and seven greens right now.” That round stood out given Oakmont’s reputation as one of the toughest courses in the U.S. Open rotation, known for its challenging layout and thick rough. In the 2016 U.S. Open, Thomas ended up at T21 for 4 under in the final round.

Although Thomas has achieved two top-10 finishes in his 10 U.S. Open appearances, he has missed the cut in the last two years. Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, he said of his Oakmont strategy, “To me, it just puts even more of a priority on hitting the ball straight.” He may or may not add to the growing list of missed cuts in majors; however, we hope he creates another good memory at Oakmont.