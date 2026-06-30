Suspended PGA Tour Pro Turns Heads With Surprise Open Championship Qualifying Bid

Final qualifying for The Open is in full swing at West Lancashire, and the headlines aren’t all about Sergio Garcia or Danny Willett. Among the biggest attractions are YouTube stars George and Wesley Bryan, whose bid to reach golf’s oldest major has become one of the standout storylines of the week.

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George and Wesley Bryan, who built the Bryan Bros channel into one of golf’s biggest content brands, are both fighting for a spot in the field at Royal Birkdale this July. The West Lancashire qualifier is one of four Final Qualifying sites, with just five Open Championship spots available from a 70-player field. While the qualifying round was still underway at the time of writing, the brothers had already drawn significant attention alongside several established Tour professionals.

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George has had to earn his way here. He went through Regional Qualifying at Hesketh, where he carded a three-under 68 to finish tied for the top of the leaderboard alongside Australian amateur Abel Eduard. The result punched his ticket to the 36-hole Final Qualifying at West Lancashire.

His brother, Wesley Bryan, a past PGA Tour winner, didn’t need to go through Regional Qualifying and moved straight into the Final Qualifying field. His exemption allowed him to begin his Open campaign at the final stage. He has a familiar face on the bag for the week. Peter Finch, another well-known YouTube golfer who reached Final Qualifying in 2025, is caddying for Wesley at West Lancs.

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Despite being a former PGA Tour winner, much of the attention surrounding Wesley this week has centered on his suspension from the Tour. He’s currently serving an indefinite suspension after he played in LIV Golf’s The Duels: Miami. It was a creator event that pitted YouTube golfers against LIV players. The PGA Tour ruled it fell under its policy barring members from competing in LIV-backed events without approval. Wesley appealed, arguing the rule wasn’t written with YouTube content in mind, but the suspension has remained in place even as other suspended players have returned.

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On the course, Wesley remains the more accomplished Tour pro out of the two. He won the RBC Heritage in 2017 for his lone PGA Tour title and has made 134 PGA Tour starts during his career. George has built his game more through amateur and mini-tour golf while growing the Bryan Bros brand alongside his brother.

The reaction from the golf world is a mix. Some fans are wondering what an Open Championship berth would actually mean for Wesley given his PGA Tour suspension, while others are simply looking forward to supporting the brothers.

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Fans are looking forward to what the qualifying result turns out to be.

One fan commented, “It is a very serious question: what happens if Wesley Quals? Because he’s banned, would the PGA Tour allow him to play? Sorry if this is a dumb question; genuinely wondering.”

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It’s a fair question and one others are asking, too.

“Good question. I was wondering the same thing.”

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The Open is run by the R&A, not the PGA Tour. So, Wesley’s suspension wouldn’t affect his eligibility to compete at Royal Birkdale if he qualifies. The PGA Tour has no authority over The Open Championship field, meaning his suspension would not prevent him from teeing it up if he secures one of the available qualifying spots.

Still, plenty of fans are simply rooting for him to get back on the big stage.

“Good luck, Wes. I hope to see you competing at a high level once again,” one fan commented, as the brothers shared an update on their official Instagram.

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Others are split between the brothers but united in their excitement.

“Let’s go! Don’t mess it up, Wes. George seems comfortable. It would be awesome if you both made it. But let’s go, George!”

With the leaderboard tightening, the tension is building. “Both look good. It’s going to be close, I think,” another fan said.

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With just five Open Championship spots up for grabs, all eyes remain on the Bryan brothers as Final Qualifying reaches its conclusion.