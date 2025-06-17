Suspended PGA Tour Pro’s Halted Career Finally Restarts After LIV Ties Became Bad Omen

It was not long ago that the PGA Tour had declared a suspension on Wesley Bryan. The professional golfer and golf content creator was prevented from participating in the Tour with immediate effect after his involvement, along with his brother, in a LIV Golf Miami promotional event called the “Duels”, which was streamed on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel. It was inspired by the Creator Classic event that the PGA Tour has.

“When we got the opportunity to play on Grant Horvat’s channel with five major champions and five of my best buds that happen to be fantastic content creators, we had to jump at that opportunity. Because all we’ve ever wanted to do from the Bryan Bros is to merge professional and YouTube Golf, and this was going to be one of those opportunities that we’ve been dreaming of since we got into YouTube golf.” Wesley Bryan explained the mindset behind his participation. This was part of a video that the Bryan brothers released where they shared news about Wesley’s immediate and indefinite suspension.

However, all is not lost on the professional side for the brothers.

Wesley Bryan given new life on the DP World Tour

In their most recent post on X, the brothers shared the exciting news. Wesley Bryan will be playing professional golf. It is not just him, though. George Bryan is also going to be back on the professional stage. The brothers were invited to take part in the BMW International Open that is being held in Munich, Germany, during the first week of July. This would be the debut of both brothers on the DP World Tour.

However, it is not going to be an easy outing for either of them, as the field is packed. Two Masters Champions are teeing off at the Golfclub München Eichenried: Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed. Alongside the duo, there are Stephen Jaeger, Matti Schmid, and Martin Kaymer from the host nation. Even European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is planning to take part in the iconic competition. It will be something new for George, but Wesley Bryan is used to this high level of competition on the PGA Tour.

Wesley Bryan’s 2025 PGA Tour

“It’s been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. But I want to lead off just by thanking the PGA Tour. At an early age, they gave me the dream of playing on their tour, they provided me with some unbelievable opportunities and experiences and friendships that I’ve made and golf courses that I’ve been able to play – amazing events that I’ve been able to compete in, so from our end, nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour.” The influencer stated. Wesley Bryan has been on the Tour even before he turned professional in 2012.

He has one PGA Tour title, the 2017 RBC Heritage, beating his upcoming rival Luke Donald by one stroke. He had a tumultuous start to the 2025 season, having played in 3 events. Of the three, he missed the cut at the American Express event and the Puerto Rico Open. He made the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ended up carding a T25 finish with a score of even par. The Puerto Rico Open was his last appearance on the PGA Tour.

What do you think of the chances for either brother at the Germany event? Will Wesley re-announce himself to the world at Munich or will their severe lack of preparation prove to be a bane?