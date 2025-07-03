Sympathy Pours in as LIV Golf Pro Has Tearful Exchange With Son After Failure at the Open Qualifying

Few bonds in sport run deeper than that of a father and son chasing the same dream. Ian Poulter and his son Luke have been living that journey, one filled with highs, near misses, and shared grit. Just three weeks ago, he came agonizingly close to qualifying for the U.S. Open, only to miss out by a single shot in the final round of his sectional qualifier, a moment that stung, and history repeated itself.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Final Qualifying for The Open 2025 was held at Royal Cinque Ports in Kent. Luke started strong and was well in contention after the first round, but a couple of missed chances on the back nine saw him fall short again this time by just a few strokes. But what made this moment different, and far more personal, was that his father, Ian Poulter, a Ryder Cup legend and now a LIV Golf pro, was competing alongside him. In an emotional twist of fate, both Poulters — father and son came up short, narrowly missing out on spots at The Open. Soon after the heartbreak, Ian posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Yesterday was a special moment on so many levels. No we didn’t qualify for @theopen but Luke was right in contention after the first round and only missed by a couple of shots.”Ian wrote on Instagram, opening his heart after the disappointment. For Ian, the disappointing outcome wasn’t the headline. What truly moved him was the privilege of sharing the fairways with his son.

“To be able to compete against and with your son in an event is completely fulfilling. I am extremely fortunate to have been gifted that unique experience and it makes me so happy.” For a player who’s been through countless high-stakes moments, this one hit differently, not because of what was lost, but because of what they got to live together: a father watching his son competing against him in the same life path. A moment that only a few get a chance to live. But that wasn’t all, he also shared a major throwback that hit even harder.

“@lukepoults24 and I shared a moment on the Green at the Ryder Cup in Paris in 2018 and I still well up every time I see that second picture.” Years before they stood side by side trying to qualify for The Open 2025, Ian and Luke Poulter shared a quiet, unforgettable moment at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris. Luke was just a teenager then, watching his dad compete under the weight of national colors and pressure. After emerging victorious, Ian walked off the green and embraced his son.

“Did I make you nervous today?” Luke nodded yes, and “Now this is why you have to practice. If you want to play in a Ryder Cup, you can,” said Ian. Luke cried in that moment, not just from pride, but because he was starting to understand what chasing this dream really meant.

Ian has always had a strong belief in Luke, both then and now, that he can achieve something special. That belief hasn’t faded over the years. He carries Ryder Cup dreams for his son, hoping Luke one day gets to feel the same pride and emotion he once lived through. That hope came through clearly in his message: “I have no doubt you one day will hold my face after winning a @rydercupeurope match and ask me, ‘Did I make you nervous, Dad?’ I won’t say yes… I will simply say, ‘I’m proud.’” He is nothing but a proud dad.

And the emotional message did not take long to catch fans’ attention, drawing an outpouring of love and support.

Fans’ Heartwarming Reactions…

One fan posted, “❤️🙏 Amazing to have these moments… what a future awaits Luke 💪💪💪.” With Luke just missing out on two major qualifiers in a row, many believe his breakthrough is only a matter of time.



Another fan added, “😢😍 Beautiful, Poults 🫶 you’ve been a wonderful father to watch x.” Ian deserves a trophy not for golf but for being a great father; he never misses a chance to show his love to his son. Earlier this year, Luke won his first collegiate individual title with the Florida Gators at the Schenkel Invitational. He shared that win on his Instagram.



One unique reaction was, “Yes Ian I play with my boy but not at the same level. It’s something money can never buy. Good luck to you both.” It’s a reminder of how rare it is for a father and son to compete professionally in the same event, a moment most can only dream of, no matter their background. Such a situation last happened in the 2014 Masters with Craig and his son Kevin Stadler.

Fans continue to rally behind Luke as he begins making a name for himself in the game. “Well done gentlemen. A rising star in the making,” one comment read. Another added, “The absolute best… great to watch you guys 🤩 let’s keep going, Lukey,” showing support as he takes his early steps in competitive golf. Still in the early stages of his career. So far in 2024, Luke has put together a solid run, tying for 6th at both the Gators Invitational and the Calusa Cup, and finishing tied 4th at the NCAA Bremerton Regional.

What lies ahead for this father-son duo remains to be seen. With Luke steadily building his game and Ian still walking the journey beside him, their story is far from over. Whether it leads to major championship tees or a Ryder Cup debut, the foundation is already there