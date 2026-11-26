Sir Nick Faldo has criticized LIV Golf’s treatment of unpaid British suppliers while challenging Greg Norman’s $8 billion investment claim. The six-time major champion spoke out on November 26 after a BBC Sport investigation exposed the unpaid bills. His remarks place those local debts directly beside the league’s massive spending figures.

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Addressing the players and executives who collected huge payouts before LIV’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Faldo issued a direct challenge. Condemning the league’s fallout, he stated, “They set out to destroy a tour. Now, they risk ruining the small businesses that help make their events possible.” He then urged wealthy beneficiaries to settle the debts, adding, “Maybe if those on and off the golf course feel they were overcompensated for their worth, they should chip in and take care of this matter.”

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Faldo’s rebuke answered Norman’s September 2026 appearance on Golf Digest’s The Real Deal with Bob Philion podcast. Boasting that LIV had “forced the change” across golf and attracted “close to $8 billion” in outside capital since 2021, Norman insisted that “the game of golf today is better off” because of PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and said the backlash was worth “every .50-calibre bullet in my back.” However, much of that money seems to have gone to rival organizations rather than paying LIV’s bills.

Putting Norman’s $8 billion claim into perspective for BBC Sport, Faldo calculated, “For context, $8 billion is 8,000 million dollars. If that is a full six years, that is approximately 3.6 million a day!” He also highlighted pre-bankruptcy payouts, noting, “Before LIV filed for bankruptcy, seven executives received $15.6 million in retention payments, with further bonuses also paid. Meanwhile, the company still owes hundreds of thousands of pounds to British suppliers who cleaned venues and kept events running. Behind those figures are family-run British firms whose survival now hangs on the invoices LIV left behind.

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British Suppliers Left in Financial Limbo

LIV Golf UK owes Buckinghamshire caterer Global Infusion Group £321,671 for July’s event, and the bill has been overdue since August 7. Reacting to the non-payment, chief executive Bonnie May told BBC Sport, “It just feels completely immoral.” She stressed that losing this money inflicts severe strain on an independent firm of her size.

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The organisers still owe cleaning firm BD365 Clean £75,225 after it supplied 108 workers for the same tournament. Owner Krissi Foskett warned BBC Sport that the missing payment threatens whether her company survives past January. The debts also hit LIV’s Little Sticks community program, leaving filmmaker Joe Bentley owed nearly £6,000 and Gateshead Council out nearly £2,000.

Court filings also reveal that over £3,000 is owed to Goodysphere, which provides a sensory bus for autistic children at loud events. Sports communications agency Soapbox, owed tens of thousands of pounds, is among several more British firms that contacted BBC Sport. Together, these cases show how LIV’s collapse rippled down to essential local vendors across the UK.

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While British suppliers waited, bankruptcy filings show LIV paid golfers $50.8 million between July 31 and September 3. The first $16.6 million covered the LIV Golf UK prize purse, meaning vendor bills were already overdue before final player payouts cleared. Even more troubling for creditors, court records reveal top executives collected huge windfalls right before the bankruptcy filing.

Executive Windfalls and Bankruptcy Fallout

Seven LIV executives received $15.6 million in retention payments during the three months before bankruptcy, including $6.375 million for CEO Scott O’Neil on June 24. Norman had already secured his own departure package in September 2025, after O’Neil replaced him in January 2025, collecting $9.4 million via a $5.8 million settlement and a $3.6 million bonus. Those insider payouts have fueled anger over how LIV prioritized executives while leaving small vendors empty-handed.

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In August, O’Neil assured vendors that LIV was “doing everything we can to make sure we can do right by them,” yet neither LIV nor Norman answered BBC Sport’s requests for comment. While court records confirm the timing and scale of these transfers, the payments alone do not prove legal wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Faldo’s plea remains a public appeal instead of a court order, leaving suppliers dependent on bankruptcy proceedings.

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LIV filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey on September 8, with $500 million to $1 billion in debt, later announcing a wind-down on November 5 after PIF pulled back and BC Partners dropped a $300 million financing deal. Under the current wind-down plan, PIF offers only $2 million for general unsecured creditors, which the creditors’ committee warns yields “materially less than one cent on the dollar” against claims over $1 billion. Although golfers make up 14 of the 30 largest unsecured creditors—with Jon Rahm waiving his claim—British small businesses face near-total losses.

Judge Michael Kaplan conditionally approved LIV’s disclosure statement on November 24, setting a crucial December 3 hearing and a December 4 deadline for PIF to improve its offer. Without a better deal by December 4, creditors plan to seek Chapter 7 liquidation, a move LIV lawyer Matthew Williams warned “would destroy value for all parties.” Over the coming weeks, both the bankruptcy court and public pressure will test whether PIF raises its settlement—or whether LIV’s wealthy stars and executives answer Faldo’s call to make British businesses whole.