‘Taken Too Early’: Phil Mickelson Honors Late Golf Great 21 Years After His Demise

Some of the toughest and most unforgettable golf courses in America were created by a man who built only nine of them, all within a single decade. Their bold designs earned places in Golf Digest’s 2007 list of the top 50 toughest courses, and they’re still held in high regard today. And behind all of that was one man, whose memory Phil Mickelson is now honoring.

It began when GOLFR shared a lookback on X, celebrating one of Mike Strantz‘s most famous designs, writing, “Tobacco Road, Mike Strantz 1998: The bold layout and massive scale at Tobacco Road are matched by very few courses around the world… The greens at Tobacco Road are the best I’ve seen from Strantz…”

And right below it, Mickelson commented with a heavy heart. “Amazing course designer. He was taken much too early.”

Strantz passed away when he was just 50. He was diagnosed with oral cancer and ultimately lost the battle to it in 2005. But until then, he had designed nine courses, and he was even named one of the Top 10 Greatest Golf Architects of All Time in 2000.

Notably, this wasn’t the first time Mickelson has praised Strantz’s artistry. When it was announced that Strantz’s Monterey Peninsula C.C. Shore Course was to be kept in the rotation for the AT&T through 2014, the 6-time major champion had reflected on how good a course that is. He had then said, “I like this golf course a lot. It’s now one of my favorites on tour. I think Mike Strantz did a great job in his redesign of the bunkering, the greens, the holes, the layout, and the playability of it.”

Mike Strantz’s skill and artistry were so impeccable during his time, he was once called the “most in-demand course designer in the U.S.” by Golf World. He pushed boundaries in ways few dared. Massive mounds in his layouts, blind tee shots, and aggressive risk-reward routes defined his layouts. He was specifically known for his designs of greens, often large, steep, and uniquely shaped. They became signatures of his style, and his drawings, too, were so striking that they were considered artwork on their own.

What makes his legacy even more powerful is the timing. His final project, just before he passed, was the renovation of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course, which showed the depth of his dedication. He kept working through chemotherapy and radiation, losing 100 pounds and most of his tongue, yet still spending his days in the dirt reshaping the land. Those who saw him on-site during that period recall a man determined to finish what he started.

That relentless dedication was just one part of his story. His genius is perhaps best seen in the bold, unforgettable courses he left behind, each one a testament to his unique approach to the game.

A gist of Mike Strantz’s work

Mike Strantz’s courses are as distinctive as they are unforgettable, each reflecting a different side of his imagination. The Shore Course, ranked 67th in GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 in the U.S. at one point in time, shows its understated side. In stark contrast, Tobacco Road in Sanford, North Carolina, is a much more bold layout.

Its steep terrain, long carries over water bodies, and semi-blind shots make every hole a serious challenge, starting with the opening tee shot, squeezed between towering mounds on a twisting par 5.

Other courses show his range and creativity. Royal New Kent in Virginia feels like an Irish links in the hills, while Bulls Bay near Charleston is his most ambitious project. It was a flat tomato field transformed into a course that rises to 70 feet in places, with 44 acres of man-made lakes. The routing is so unpredictable that only once do two consecutive holes play in the same direction. His Myrtle Beach designs, including Caledonia and True Blue, changed the region’s golf landscape with their originality and distinct character.

Strantz never built courses for professional tournaments; his designs were too unconventional for the standard tour style. But six of his courses remain open to the public. From Myrtle Beach to Virginia, playing his courses is like stepping into a world he created, one full of surprises, challenges, and unforgettable moments.