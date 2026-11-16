‘Takes a Lot Out of Me’: Stewart Cink Expresses Disappointment With Season Despite Charles Schwab Cup Victory

Eight-time PGA Tour champion Stewart Cink has set exceptionally high standards for himself. Despite clinching the Charles Schwab Cup at Phoenix Country Club on Sunday, the 53-year-old isn’t satisfied with how his season unfolded. Speaking to the media during the post-victory press conference, Cink made his disappointment clear.

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“In this game, you basically reset your goals every year to mostly the same,” Cink said. “I mean, I’ve got a couple other things I’d like to do. Last year or in 2026, I stated that I wanted to try to win multiple or double-digit tournaments. Now, I got six. I could have done 10, to be honest. I didn’t play that great the second half of the year, so I let a few go.”

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While Cink may be judging himself a little too harshly, his season has been nothing short of exceptional by most standards. His victory secured the season-long Charles Schwab Cup for the second consecutive year. He had led the standings from start to finish, beginning with his triumph at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

With that, Cink became the first player in tour history to win both the Championship and the Cup in back-to-back seasons. The victory also marked Cink’s sixth title of the 2026 season, matching Zach Johnson’s record from his dominant rookie campaign on the Champions Tour. If that wasn’t enough to highlight how great a year Cink had, his earnings certainly do.

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Cink’s earnings climbed to $4,399,265 across 21 starts for the year, setting a new PGA Tour Champions record. The eight-time PGA Tour winner also became the first player in the circuit’s history to cross the $4 million mark in a single season. In any case, the 53-year-old wants to improve his game even further next season. And he has already set some goals for himself.

“So that next year’s going to be something that’s on my mind, I want to try to get double-digit tournament wins,” he added. “It’s going to be hard not to win the Charles Schwab Cup if you get 10, so that’s the goal for next year. Just to be back in contention for this Cup, for winning tournaments. These players are hard to beat, and it takes a lot out of me to compete against them at a high level.”

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Whether Cink can continue his dominance in 2027 is yet to be seen, but one thing is clear: Stewart Cink had an exceptional season, made even better by his performance in the season-ending event.

Stewart Cink reveals how he plans to celebrate Charles Schwab Cup win

Thursday saw Cink open with a fantastic 8-under-63 and followed up with rounds of 65 and 68 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Phoenix Country Club. He started Sunday with birdies on the first and fourth holes, only to give those strokes back with bogeys on the sixth and ninth. Suddenly, he was even par after the turn.

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Zach Johnson, playing ahead, birdied the 7th and 10th to pull within one shot. Cink answered with a birdie on the 14th after hitting his approach to about six feet. On the 16th, his drive drifted right, bounced off a cart path and settled past a tree, leaving a clear look at the green. He then hit a wedge over a bunker to three feet and converted the birdie.

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That effectively sealed both the tournament victory and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup. Cink then calmly rolled in a short par putt on the 18th to cap off his triumph. So, when a reporter asked how he planned to celebrate the win, the 53-year-old revealed that a trip to a restaurant with his family was next on his agenda.

“I don’t know, we haven’t planned anything yet,” he said. “My mom and dad are here, my sister’s here, my wife’s here. I know we’re going to go get some good food because I’m pretty starving right now and I’m ready for dinner. Last year we had a good dinner to celebrate afterwards, so we might just try to replicate that same thing.”

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Having said that, fans can expect an even better performance from Stewart Cink when next season rolls around.