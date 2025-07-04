Taylor Montgomery WITB July 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials at TPC Deere Run Explored

Taylor Montgomery’s stance on his golf game is pretty interesting. In 2024, for instance, he finished his first two rounds at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with 65-68. Despite the impressive result, he shared his frustration with the sport: “I haven’t worked hard at all on my game because I haven’t been able to [shoulder issues]. Come out and shoot 7 under, like what the hell? Like how is that possible? Like it’s so weird.” And given his impressive performance at the 2025 John Deere Classic, he is likely feeling the same. But what’s driving this sudden change? Well, his clubs may help us understand that!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s a complete breakdown of Montgomery’s golf bag, starting with the driver. Taylor Montgomery relies on his trusty driver, the PING LST G430, set to 9° and priced at $299.98. This driver helps him achieve impressive distance off the tee, making it perfect for golfers who generate significant clubhead speed and prefer a penetrating trajectory. With its advanced design, he maximizes ball speed while minimizing spin, allowing him to dominate the fairway.

Now, Taylor Montgomery’s fairway woods include the PING Max G440 3-Wood, which features a 15-degree loft and comes with a price tag of $599.00. As the most forgiving option in the G440 lineup, the MAX delivers a hotter face that produces impressive speed and distance from the fairway. Additionally, he carries the Srixon ZXi 3+ Wood, set to a 13.5-degree loft and priced at $329.99. This lineup of fairway woods offers tour-caliber ball speed and long-game performance crucial for making a mark on the leaderboard.

Taylor Montgomery’s hybrid of choice is the Stealth 2 Plus Rescue 3, priced at $209.99. This versatile club shines whether he’s hitting off the tee, from the fairway, or tackling tough lies in the rough. Its refined design enhances shot-making capabilities, while the compact profile appeals to better players.

But Taylor Montgomery’s iron game is just as strong. He plays with the Srixon ZXi5 4-iron, priced at $176.98. Engineered for those in pursuit of victory, these irons provide pure performance behind every strike, allowing him to attack the pin with confidence. In addition, he uses the Srixon Z-Forged II irons, ranging from 6-iron to pitching wedge, priced at $185.71 each. These irons offer a crisp feel, maximum control, and pinpoint workability, making them ideal for shaping shots and navigating tight lies. Interestingly, Taylor Montgomery’s clubs for the short game are just as cool!

Taylor Montgomery’s wedges and putter in the 2025 season

Taylor Montgomery enhances his short game with Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges, priced at $189.00 each. He carries a 52° and a 56°, both engineered to generate precise contact, optimize flighting, and increase spin. These wedges allow him to achieve crisp contact and incredible spin, which are essential for executing delicate chips and challenging flop shots around the greens. Additionally, he uses the Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks B 2021 Proto Wedge. This innovative design incorporates heel-to-toe relief, making it easier for him to hit open face shots with finesse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Montgomery (@taylormontgomery22) Expand Post

Finally, Taylor Montgomery relies on the TaylorMade Ghost Spider putter, priced at $249.99. This putter features an instantly recognizable design that embodies a lineage of high-MOI mallets known for their forgiveness, stability, and championship performance. With its combination of stability and performance, this putter significantly improves Montgomery’s chances of sinking more putts and lowering his scores on the course, making it a vital tool in his quest for success.

Taylor Montgomery is playing his 14th event of the 2025 season at TPC Deere Run. So, will these clubs help him achieve his first top 10 of the season? You be the judge of that!