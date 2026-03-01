Taylor Moore Suffered Near-Fatal Health Crisis That Almost Ended His PGA Tour Dreams 7 Years Ago

In 2019, Taylor Moore was heading to the airport to catch a flight for a Korn Ferry Tour event. At a traffic light, something felt deeply wrong. In that split second, the golfer made the turn that did not just change his career. It saved his life.

What happened next is one of golf’s most gripping survival stories.

Moore’s journey has been full of ups and downs, from a scary medical scare to a breakthrough PGA Tour win and a rocky rise through 2026. It shows how he has stayed strong, changed his POV, and always worked to turn survival into long-term success.

The 2019 medical crisis that no one saw coming

It was spring 2019. Taylor Moore’s career flipped when a sudden health scare struck while he was driving to the airport for a tournament.

At a stoplight, he debated whether to catch his flight or head to the hospital and chose the ER. He later said that the decision likely saved his life.

At Honor Health Thompson Peak in Scottsdale, Dr. Parker and her team made the initial finding: his right lung had collapsed nearly 50%.

Moore later explained he had contracted a stomach bug and threw up so violently that it ruptured the lining of his lung, causing the spontaneous pneumothorax. What started as an uncomfortable drive to the airport had turned into emergency care within hours. The diagnosis was serious enough that Scottsdale was only the first stop.

He was transferred to Dallas for the next phase of treatment.

He spent ten days across two hospitals, ending at The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, where Dr. Waters and his team performed VATS surgery on his right lung.

He wrote on Instagram that he was “super lucky to be here,” specifically thanking both medical teams by name before adding: “I’m expected to make a full recovery and hope to be back on the course competing again soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Moore (@taylormooregolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The impact and the recovery phase

The surgery pulled Taylor Moore off the Korn Ferry Tour for months, right in the middle of his career-building years.

He had turned professional in 2016 and had already won on PGA Tour Canada. Losing a full competitive stretch at 25 was not a minor setback. It was a direct hit to his development at the exact moment progression mattered most.

What he did not expect was what the stillness gave him back.

“It was a little bit of a blessing in disguise overall,” he said in 2023. “I had such a new perspective and was so refreshed, just mentally, after surgery.”

The competitive obsession that had been building quietly inside him cooled into something more grounded: a clear reason to be back on a golf course at all.

When he returned to the Korn Ferry Tour, the results showed it.

He played with steadiness rather than desperation.

Across the extended 2020-21 season, he consistently made cuts and built his scoring average into a range that kept him in contention at multiple events, laying the groundwork for what was coming next.

Taylor Moore’s rise and the career trajectory through early 2026

In July 2021, Taylor Moore won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Memorial Health Championship, shooting 27-under 257 and beating Erik Barnes by three strokes.

He said afterward, “Been trying to get a win out here for four or five seasons, and to finally get it done means a lot. It’s even just icing on the cake that I locked up my first Tour card as well.”

He played three bogey-free rounds in that event and carded 26 birdies total.

His PGA Tour rookie season in 2021-22 produced a 67th-place FedExCup finish. The real validation arrived in March 2023.

Moore won the Valspar Championship, his maiden PGA Tour title, closing with a final round 67 and finishing at 10-under 274 to hold off Adam Schenk, Jordan Spieth, and Tommy Fleetwood. It came in his 46th Tour start, four years after lying in a hospital bed in Dallas.

He followed the Valspar win with a T39 at the Masters and then a T12 at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, his strongest major result to date and the clearest signal yet that his ceiling had not been capped by what happened in 2019. In February 2025, he posted a ninth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

Now heading into 2026, Moore has wasted no time.

At the Cognizant Classic, he sits at T3 after Round 3, in contention again on a PGA Tour Sunday.