Taylor Moore WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Taylor Moore wasted no time grabbing attention at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He fired a bogey-free 62 to jump into the lead after Round 1. While Brooks Koepka was following him closely with a round of 63, his score still turned heads. But although it was the big story, his bag setup told a quieter one. The American professional’s Ping bag features a few interesting changes. This includes a new driver and a prototype club that stood out at TPC Craig Ranch.

Taylor Moore’s long game: Driver, fairway woods, hybrid, and irons

Driver:Ping G440 K

One of the biggest updates in Taylor Moore’s bag is the move into the Ping G440 K driver. Last year and earlier this season, he was using the Ping G430 LST Driver. This move is already showing results at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The G440 K is the brand’s most forgiving driver in the 2026 lineup. It was built with the highest MOI in the family. The club also features a heavy 32-gram adjustable rear weight for launch and trajectory tuning. This reflects that the 32-year-old is prioritizing stability and fairway-finding consistency. That strategy makes sense at TPC Craig Ranch. The course allows aggressive scoring, but still requires accurate positioning off the tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key specs:

ADVERTISEMENT

Loft: 9°@8.5°

Hosel position: Flat standard

CG Shifter: 29g Neutral

Shaft: 45.5″ Mitsubishi WB 63X [tipped 1″]

Swingweight: D3

Grip: Golf Pride V55 Full Cord

Head weight: 203g

Prototype mini driver

Moore’s bag also features a prototype mini driver, which is interesting. The club sits at 13 degrees of loft. It could further be adjusted down to 12.75 degrees, and plays at 43 inches. This is significantly shorter than a standard driver. Having this club in his bag means tighter dispersion and improved control off the tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The setup fills the gap between driver and fairway wood. It gives him another controlled tee-shot option on tighter holes.

Fairway wood: Ping G430 Max

The American golfer continues to rely on Ping’s G430 Max fairway. The model is known for forgiveness and high launch characteristics.

ADVERTISEMENT

His exact loft setup at Byron Nelson may vary between a 3-wood and 7-wood configuration. However, the Max line remains a natural fit for the PGA Tour winner’s approach to course management. The equipment’s fast face design supports strong launch conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key specs:

Club: 7W@19.25°

Hosel position: Flat minus

Shaft: 41″ Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80TX [tipped 2″]

Swingweight: D3

Grip: Golf Pride V55 Full Cord [wraps: +2 LH, + RH]

Imago Credits: Taylor Moore, Instagram

Driving iron: Ping iDi

The driving iron Taylor Moore is carrying in his bag is the Ping iDi. It is a versatile option for firm conditions and positional tee shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iDi driving iron line features a compact profile and trajectory-specific design. It allows golfers to create different launch windows depending on the loft they select. For instance, lower lofts produce a flatter, penetrating flight. However, higher lofts launch with more spin and stopping power. Thus, it is a hybrid replacement capable of handling both tee shots and long approaches.

Key specs:

Club: 4-iron

Shaft: Project X 6.5

Swingweight: D1

Grip: Golf Pride V55 Full Cord [wraps: +2 LH, +1 RH]

Irons: Ping i240 and Blueprint S Combo

For the irons, he is blending Ping i240 long irons with Blueprint S scoring ones. This would create a balanced combination that is forgiving yet offers shot-making precision.

The i240 irons feature perimeter weighting and a lower center of gravity. It is perfect for someone looking to stabilize long-iron performance. Those traits come in handy when playing in uneven lies or thicker rough. The Blueprint S irons, however, focus on precision. With the forged 8620 carbon-steel heads, they provide softer feedback and tighter distance control.

Taylor Moore’s short game: Wedges, putter, and ball

Wedges: Ping s259

Taylor Moore is using the Ping S259 as the wedge in his current bag setup. The club features cast 8620 carbon steel construction. It also has wheel-cut grooves and additional face texture. Its design increases spin consistency from different lies. Ping has also introduced refined grinds and new loft options, which are preferred options for many PGA Tour professionals.

Key specs:

Clubs: 46°/S, 50°/S, 54°/S

Shaft: 46° Project X Red 6.5, 50°, 54° DG Tour Issue S400

Swingweight: D3

Grip: Golf Pride V55 Full Cord [wraps: +2 LH, +1 RH]

Putter: PLD Custom Oslo 4

To round out the bag, Taylor Moore uses a custom Ping PLD Oslo 4 putter. It is a high-MOI mallet design. Thus, the equipment provides stability through impact. On the contrary, the precision-milled face helps maintain a soft feel and consistent roll. This club has been a part of his bag for several years now. However, he has used different variations of the Oslo design.

Key specs:

Finish: Chrome

Shaft: 34″

Loft: 3.5°

Lie: 20°

Grip: PING Tour M

Taylor Moore’s setup at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson focuses on control, consistency, and precision. That approach is paying off at the latest event he is playing in. His strong start has put him in a position where he can aim for the Jikji trophy.