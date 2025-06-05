Taylor Pendrith WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at TPC Toronto Explored

Getting a T5 finish at a major isn’t half bad if you ask us, and while yes, Taylor Pendrith’s 2025 season has been a bit of a rollercoaster, the man can golf. He took a beating at the Cognizant Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational, but then he showed up at THE PLAYERS Championship and snagged a T38 finish. And let’s not forget his T5 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open – that 265 under 15 was a statement. The Masters didn’t quite go his way, but he bounced back with a T42 at the RBC Heritage and some solid finishes at the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament, where he added a T5 and T12. That’s got us wondering… what’s the secret sauce in his golf game?

Taylor Pendrith’s putter of choice is the Odyssey Versa Jailbird 380 CS, which retails for around $250. This putter helps Pendrith on the green by providing a consistent roll and accurate alignment, thanks to its unique design and face technology. Paired with the SuperStroke Zenergy Flatso 1.0 grip, which costs around $30, Pendrith can maintain a steady hand and smooth stroke, even under pressure.

Pendrith’s driver is the PING G430 Max with a 9° loft and Accra TZ Six ST 65 M5 shaft, priced around $600. This driver provides Pendrith with incredible distance and forgiveness, thanks to its large sweet spot and adjustable features. His 3 Wood is the Ping G430 Max 15°, with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 6.5TX shaft, costing around $300. The 7 Wood is the Ping G425 Max 20.5°, with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 90 6.5TX shaft, priced around $320. These fairway woods provide Pendrith with versatility and accuracy off the tee and from the fairway, helping him navigate challenging holes and set up birdie opportunities.

But is that all Pendrith is carrying at the TPC Toronto? No, not at all.

Taylor Pendrith’s choice of wedges and putter

Taylor Pendrith’s wedge set is a force to be reckoned with, and it’s no surprise that he’s a fan of the Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack. This set includes a 46° wedge, 52° wedge, 56° wedge, and 60° wedge, each priced at $149 — a steal for the precision and control they offer. Paired with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, these wedges are the real deal. Pendrith can execute a variety of shots with confidence, and the RTX 6 ZipCore design’s improved spin and stopping power make it easier for him to hold onto greens and save pars.

But Pendrith’s trusty putter, the Odyssey Jailbird 300 (priced at around $180), is the unsung hero of his game. This putter’s unique design and tech help Pendrith align his putts with ease and roll the ball smoothly towards the hole. With these babies in his bag, Pendrith’s short game is on point. So, will his wedges and putter combo be the key to his next big win? Let us know in the comments