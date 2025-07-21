Team Europe Captain Agrees to Break 61-Year Ryder Cup Rule for Keegan Bradley, Sources Confirm

Keegan Bradley looks set to become the first playing captain in a Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963, and it seems that Team Europe captain Luke Donald has agreed to a key rule change to help make that happen. At 39, Bradley is currently ranked inside the world’s top ten and sits just outside the automatic qualification spots, making it increasingly likely he will pick himself, a stance he’s maintained as he climbs the U.S. Ryder Cup standings.

According to The Telegraph, Bradley raised a concern over a long-standing clause in the official “captains’ agreement,” which restricts in-match communication to the team captain only. That limitation posed a unique problem — if Bradley were playing, his team would effectively lose access to crucial tactical advice during sessions.

In a rare move, he approached Team Europe captain Luke Donald to request an amendment allowing a designated vice-captain to step in as acting captain whenever Bradley is on the course. “Keegan went to Luke with this clause and Luke generously agreed,” a source familiar with the situation said. “We don’t want any bad blood between the camps.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the gesture has been welcomed as sporting and cooperative, not everyone is convinced the dual role will function smoothly. Rory McIlroy, speaking after the Scottish Open, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of a player-led team in high-pressure situations. “It really feels like it’s a player-led team in America,” McIlroy said. “We have our input on Team Europe too, but we have that one figurehead in Luke. I think that’s important.” Reflecting on the Americans’ slow start in Rome last year, McIlroy added.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Because Zach [Johnson] gave the team so much ownership, they had no one to look to. They were looking at each other instead of having a focal point.” That uncertainty is exactly what Keegan Bradley and the U.S. team are trying to avoid this time around — and it’s why preparations for a potential player-captain scenario are already underway.

‘We have a plan,’ says Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley

The idea of Keegan Bradley taking on the rare role of a playing captain at the Ryder Cup continues to gain momentum, especially after his strong performance at The Open Championship. Following a bogey-free 67 in the second round at Royal Portrush, Bradley revealed that internal conversations have already taken place with the U.S. Ryder Cup team to prepare for the possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We have a plan. We have a ‘for instance’ that could happen,” Bradley said on Friday, and he later finished the major at T30 with a score of 4 under par. Though he declined to go into detail, Bradley’s comments point to serious consideration of how duties would be divided if he competes. With former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk already on his support staff, there’s a clear path for some responsibilities to be delegated. Additionally, with the rule change, Bradley also has 4 other vice captains to choose from to rely upon: Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Gary Woodland.

The Captain America also feels quite confident with his form at the moment, which might fuel his on field decisions. “If I feel like I’m going to help the team, I’ll pick myself,” he reiterated, further signaling that the decision will come down to form — and that form is peaking at just the right time. “I feel like I’m a much better player right now than I’ve ever been… I just feel a lot more comfortable being out there in these big moments.” As the Ryder Cup inches closer, the idea of a player-captain no longer feels like a historical novelty, but a realistic scenario being mapped out by Team USA.