Team USA Ryder Cup Star Reveals How Childhood Dream Inspired New Junior Golf Initiative

This year is shaping up to be a breakout year for Russell Henley. He recently joined a stacked lineup that includes Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele to make the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. But while everyone’s attention is on Bethpage Black, awaiting his debut this September, Henley is just as focused on something much closer to home — The Russell Henley Junior Golf Championship. The championship made its debut last week at the Green Island Country Club, and for Henley, it was more than just a tournament — it was the fulfillment of a personal childhood dream.

When he first learnt of the idea, Henley was hesitant. “And my first reaction was, ‘Ah, I don’t know if I want to do that. I don’t know if I’ll be home. I don’t know what that’s going to look like’,” he stated, in a video posted by AJGA Golf. But the more he learnt of the idea, Henley realized that this was a “no-brainer” for him.

“When I was growing up in Macon, Georgia, I just wanted to talk to a pro,” Henley stated, hinting at what truly inspired him to agree to this. “That was like what I wanted to do. I would love five minutes with a pro to talk to them. I didn’t know what I was doing different. I didn’t know if I was on the right track. I just wanted to… pick their brain and see what they were thinking and what they would tell me about my game,” he added.

It was this honest and humble memory that became the cornerstone of his new initiative — “And so once this kind of got some momentum, that I realized this is actually kind of what I dreamed of when I was, you know, a junior golfer.” And Russell Henley wants to be able to extend his journey full-circle, not just by lending his name to a tournament, but by being present, approachable, and engaged with the very kids who might be walking the same path he once did — “And so, you know, what I want to do this week is be available. And I tried to make that clear to everybody I met today.”

For Russell Henley, it’s not about ceremony or spotlight, it’s about access, the kind he never had growing up, and the kind he’s now determined to offer. By being available to answer questions, share insight, and simply be there, Henley is ensuring that his tournament isn’t just another date on the junior golf calendar; it’s a meaningful experience for the players and their families.

“I want y’all to be able to pick my brain and uh ask me any question you have because I’m a little bit farther down the road. I was where y’all are. I want to, you know, make this tournament better every year and see how we can improve, but also want I also want to try to be here. So, this is cool for me to be able to do that and be the pro instead of uh wishing I was getting talked,” he added.

Russell Henley turned professional in 2011 and joined the PGA Tour in 2013. His path to his first Ryder Cup appearance at age 36 is a testament to persistence, maturity, and a game that’s peaking at just the right time.

Russell Henley is making his Ryder Cup debut at 36

While some of his peers made it to the stage early on, Henley has taken the long road — one built on steady improvement and quiet consistency. In 2025, that work has paid off in a big way. After a standout win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, where he became just the second player since 1983 to eagle the 16th hole on Sunday en route to victory, Henley rode a wave of spectacular form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He has posted ten top-10 finishes this season, including at the Open Championship, and two runner-up finishes, with his last being at the Tour Championship. His form in the last seven events since the Memorial has been so consistent that he hasn’t finished outside of the top-20 in a single one. That consistency secured him a spot as one of the six automatic qualifiers for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team.

And while it may be his debut, Henley is far from a wildcard. U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley has full confidence in the veteran, citing his impressive showing at last year’s Presidents Cup. “I saw firsthand what Russell is capable of in team match play,” Bradley said. “He is a fierce competitor and built to shine on the Ryder Cup stage.” With only two missed cuts this season (at the PGA Championship and the Masters) and solid finishes, Henley enters Bethpage Black not as a newcomer finding his footing, but as a seasoned pro ready to rise to the occasion.