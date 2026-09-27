Team USA Showed Who They Are, Then Some, to Pull Off Miraculous Presidents Cup Comeback

The United States has done it again. Facing a three-point deficit heading into the final day, the Americans stormed back at Medinah Country Club to win the 2026 Presidents Cup 17-13, completing the largest last-day comeback in the event’s history. With this, they have certainly closed their streak to 11 straight Cups.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It capped four wild days at Medinah. The U.S. took the opening four-ball session 3-2 on Thursday, only for the International team to answer with a stunning 5-0 sweep of Friday’s foursomes to seize control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Americans then clawed back Saturday morning, winning four-ball 2.5-1.5, but International held firm in the afternoon. The split the session 2-2 to carry a 10.5-7.5 lead into Sunday. That set up a dramatic Sunday singles, where the U.S. needed 7.5 of 12 available points just to retain the cup. And they have done so in style. Here’s a detailed look at what went down in the Sunday singles:

Match 19: Cameron Young (US) def. Ryo Hisatsune, 3&2

First match of the day turned into the first win for the U.S. Both players traded pars through the first two holes before Hisatsune caught fire. He made a two-putt birdie on the par-5 3rd, then another on the par-4 to go 2-up early. Young, however, didn’t panic. He answered right back, birdieing the 5th & the 6th to square things by the turn. The match stayed tight till the 10th, but Young found another gear. He won three straight holes (11-13) to flip the advantage to 3-UP and never let the advantage go from there. On the par-3 16th, Young made a splendid 31-footer birdie putt to close out the match outright with 3&2. “That was the job I was given today, so just go out and do my job, and that’s all I was trying to do,” Young said afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 20: Tom Kim (INT) def. Wyndham Clark, 3&2

Wyndham Clark had grabbed an early advantage. He was the sharper putter early in the day, going 1-up with a birdie on 2nd and another on the 6th hole. His lead stayed through most of the front nine. But Kim flipped the game at the turn. He carded birdies on the 9th and 10th to level the advantage, then went 2-Up on the 11th. He held steady before matching Clark’s stroke for stroke with birdies on the par-4 12th and 15th. Certainly, from there he never gave the lead back to Clark. He closed out the match on the par-3 16th, three and two, giving the Internationals their first point of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 21: Justin Thomas (US) def. Corey Conners, 5&3

Match three gave the Internationals a tough challenge. Justin Thomas took early advantage by winning the 1st with a par after Conners made a bogey. He then went 2-up on the second when Conners drove out of bounds—a recurring problem for him off that tee all week. On the 3rd, Conners’s 4-foot par putt lipped out and spun back at him, one that made highlights. Thomas made a putt of a similar length to the hole, pushing the lead to 3-up. He extended the advantage to 4-up on the 4th. Though Conners had a look to win the 5th, he missed his shot from 4 feet, and the hole was halved. Thomas won the sixth to move the advantage five up, a margin he carried to the turn. The back nine was an interesting chase. On the 9th, while Thomas carded a birdie, Conners made a bogey, keeping the lead 5-up for the Americans. On the 10th, Thomas drained a 26-foot birdie. The No. 11 saw both of them carding bogeys. With another final birdie on the 15th, Thomas closed the match 5&3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 22: Scottie Scheffler (US) def. Nico Echavarria, 2&1

Scheffler drew a sharp advantage with a 5-foot birdie on the 2nd. But Echavarria answered with a birdie two-putt on No. 3 to get back. Scheffler then took control, going up steadily through the middle holes, including a long-range birdie on 5th. That got the advantage for Americans, and he stretched it to four up through the 11th hole. It was still a tough competition put up by Echavarria. He won No. 12 with a birdie and then produced a hole-out on No. 16 to cut the deficit back to 2-down. But Scheffler had a sharp answer. He rolled in another birdie on the 17th to close out the match out 2&1. This became Scheffler’s third point of the week and the Americans’ best individual record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 23: Sungjae Im (INT) def. Sam Burns, 3&1

Burns never led a single hole against internationals in this one. He hooked his tee shots out of bounds on the 2nd to fall behind early. While he hung around with par through the middle of the round, Im just kept making birdies. Six of them in total, three coming over the last six holes. Burns’ only real slip came at the par-3 13th, a double bogey that pushed him further behind. Im closed it out on the 17th, three and one for the Internationals’ second point of the day, a big step towards their cup win since 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 24: Chris Gotterup (US) def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 1 up

Chris Gotterup kept his fierce competitiveness from Saturday. He came out swinging and was three up through 8 holes. NBC’s Notah Begay called his birdie on the ninth, classic Gotterup. For the Internationals, Bezuidenhout, given little chance by anyone entering the week, refused to fold. He chipped away hole by hole through the back nine and finally squared some daylight with a clutch birdie on the tough par-4 17th. Gotterup, unshaken, closed it out on 18 for a one-point, his third point of the week, tying him with Scheffler for the U.S.’s best record. “I didn’t think we needed much motivation,” he said of this week. “We just went and got ready to go.”

Match 25: Collin Morikawa (US) def. Hideki Matsuyama, 1 up

Matsuyama set the tone immediately, rolling a birdie on the second for an early lead. Both men found something special on the short par-four fourth and traded long-range birdies. Morikawa from 45 feet, Matsuyama right back from 46. That kept the match unchanged. Matsuyama then stretched his cushion further with another birdie on 12 and stood one up with just four holes to play, seemingly cruising towards a badly needed international point. Then Morikawa turned it around. He carded a 30-foot birdie on 15 to level the match after Matsuyama had missed his own short putt to close it out right there. Both players matched pars through 16, 17, sending it to a winner-take-all 18th. That’s where Matsuyama’s putt for par and halve slid narrowly by. Morikawa completed the comeback, one up for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 26: Patrick Cantlay (US) def. Adam Scott, 2&1

Cantlay and Scott traded blows from the start. Both birdied the sixth to stay level, then answered each other again. Scott’s 21-footer on the 9th matched Cantlay’s 23-footer on the 8th. But Cantlay eventually pulled clear and carried a two-up lead on the closing stretch. Scott, however, carded a birdie on the 15th for the Internationals to cut the advantage for Americans by one. He then had a real look on the par-three 16th to square the match completely. But Cantlay buried a stunning 57-foot birdie to put the hole right back for Americans’ advantage. Cantlay closed the match out on 17, 2&1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 27: Jackson Koivun (US) def. Si Woo Kim, 2 up

Si Woo Kim set the early pace with a 14-foot birdie on the second and had a two-up lead by the turn. Koivun, still two down through 10, refused to fold. He reeled off wins on 11, 12 and 13, squaring the match with a birdie on 12 and never trailing from that advantage again. Almost like flipping the match towards the end. He then sealed the advantage on the 18th, a pure tee shot down the middle set with a winning birdie. On the other hand, Kim’s own attempt to extend the match came up short. Koivun closed it out two up, the point that left U.S. only one shy of clinching the cup outright.

Match 28: Jacob Bridgeman (US) def. Min Woo Lee, 1 up

Lee grabbed the lead early and held on to it stubbornly. Bridgeman tried clawing back to level for stretches through the middle of the round. He carded a birdie on the par-three ninth, among his best answers, only for Lee to edge back in on the front nine. Bridgeman then stood on the 18th tee, still one down, needing something to happen. He found the fairway, played a safe approach, and made a routine par. Lee needed a birdie to extend the match but made a bogey. Bridgeman’s par was enough to steal the hole and the match one up. The point officially clinched the Presidents Cup for the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match 29: Russell Henley (US) halved with Nick Taylor

Henley had found some form through the middle of the round and pushed himself into the lead, but Taylor wasn’t done. His birdie on the 14th squared the match right back up, and from there neither man could find an extra putt to pull away, matching each other hole for hole coming home. They shook hands on level at 18, splitting the point, the only match of the day that didn’t produce a full point for either side.

Match 30: Xander Schauffele (US) def. Ryan Fox, 2&1

Xander Schauffele never let Ryan Fox settle. He built his lead steadily through the middle holes to reach a commanding four-up lead with just four holes left to play. But Fox also came alive late. He won the 15th and the 16th to cut the deficit back to two and gave himself one last sliver of hope. But Schauffele shut the door on the 17th, closing it out two and one in the week’s final match, a fitting last word on the American comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. won nine of twelve singles matches to erase a three-point deficit overnight, the largest final comeback in Presidents Cup history.

The U.S. team captain said after the win, “These guys never lost faith. I told the guys last night that funny stuff happens here, and Medinah is going to hit you. Sure enough, they went out here and played their asses off today. I’m so damn proud of those guys.”