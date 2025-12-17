Ted Scott Reveals What ‘Boss’ Scottie Scheffler Never Lets Him Do But Bubba Watson Allowed

Ted Scott has carried bags for two of golf’s most contrasting superstars: Scottie Scheffler and Bubba Watson. But there’s one small detail that reveals just how different those relationships really are. And Scott dived right into that when playing golf with Grant Horvat.

“So, for Scottie, I’m saying, ‘Oh, let’s try to figure out what’s the best place to be.’ And then I hope he agrees with me. If not, we talk through it, and then once we know that, then we’re picking our target based on trying to air to that side, right? And then he knows instinctively, like, ‘Boy, left is bad.’ He might give it a little something,” Ted Scott revealed on the Grant Horvat Golf’s YouTube channel.

“Whereas Bubba is like, ‘Hey, you know, where do I want to hit it and don’t tell me about the other stuff, you know?’ Because the more thoughts he had, the worse he got. And Scottie was more like he wants the information, and he could decipher. I was a real feel player, so just keep it real simple.”

Ted Scott said that both Scheffler and Watson have different ways of playing golf. Bubba Watson has famously never had a formal golf lesson. Thus, he has never worked with a proper coach. But he has a wild, yet beautiful swing.

April 14, 2024 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates with caddie Ted Scott on the 18th green after winning The Masters

On the contrary, modern-day golfers like Scottie Scheffler usually work with coaches for their game. As golf has evolved, it has become less about the art and more about the science. Bryson DeChambeau, for instance, is nicknamed the “Mad Scientist” of golf because of his unconventional, physics-based approach.

So, just like many other golfers, Scottie Scheffler has also worked with different coaches. His primary coach is Randy Smith, with whom he has worked since he was seven. He also works with putting coach Phil Kenyon to improve his short game.

But before working with Phil Kenyon, Ted Scott used to read all the putts for Scottie Scheffler.

“I read every single putt of Bubba’s for 15 years. And the first year and a half, two years for Scottie, I read every single putt. When he started working with Phil, he was asking me about his putting. I said the dude is unbelievable at green reading. Why are you asking somebody who’s not the best in the world unless you can’t see it right? Sometimes, as a golfer, even though you could be a great green reader, it’s not very clear, and that’s the times that I think he should bring me in,” Ted Scott said.

“I think you actually learn better, like you know what I’m not good at reading Bermuda or I’m really good, so I’ll help you if you want, but I’m just telling you, like typically I don’t, my boss, I don’t get involved too much.”

Scottie Scheffler ranks 22nd on the 2025 PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting. He has gained 0.362 strokes per round, which is a sharp improvement from 162nd in 2023 and 77th in 2024. His switch to a TaylorMade Spider mallet putter in early 2024 boosted mid-range performance. With that, he raised his 10-15 foot make percentage to 33.4% and 15-20 foot to 27.6%. Simultaneously, he dropped average putts per round to 28.1.

September 12, 2025: Scottie Scheffler of the United States tees off on hole 18 during the Procore Championship 2025 – Round Two at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California.

His skills were on display at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He was leading in SG: Putting through 54 holes (+7.868).

Despite the differences, both Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler have made it to the top in the golf world. Watson reached the World No. 2 in his peak, while Scottie Scheffler is currently the World No. 1. Ted Scott reflects on this striking difference between the two golfers.

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler started working together in 2022. It was after the former had parted ways with Bubba Watson in 2021.

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler’s partnership dynamics

Scottie Scheffler convinced Scott to join him as a caddie after he parted with Watson in the fall of 2021. The World No. 1 was impressed with Scott’s role in Watson’s two Masters wins. They first met at a Bible study and teamed up at the Zurich Classic in April 2021. This helped build a rapport between the two, which they carried to the RSM Classic.

Ted Scott credited Scheffler’s world-class talent, downplaying his own role.

“This dude was a world-class player before I stepped foot on the bag,” he said. “Don’t make it like I have some special potion because I don’t.”

In their fifth tournament together, Scheffler won his first PGA Tour title at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He rallied on the back nine with birdies at 14 and 15, then defeated Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff after both finished at 16-under. And now, everyone knows what an amazing 2024 and 2025 the duo has witnessed.

Collectively, Scheffler has bagged 13 PGA Tour titles in these two seasons, with Ted Scott being on the bag for most of them, except for a small hiatus, where Scott had to head back to his family for some personal reasons.

Despite their contrasting styles and preferences, Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler show that success in golf can come from very different approaches. Ted Scott’s experiences with both underline a simple truth: that the right balance of trust, communication, and independence often matters more than any single method.