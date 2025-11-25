Ted Scott vs Harry Diamond: Which Golf Caddie Earned More Money in 2025?

Ted Scott and Harry Diamond have stood beside Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy while the golfers found success. The caddies’ names should be known, as a mark of their work; it is also interesting to know who earned more this year. For the unaware, a caddie’s salary directly depends on the golfer. Bagmen receive 5-10% of the prize money, depending on the golfer’s finish. In that sense, Scottie Scheffler remains the highest earner on the PGA Tour with $27.65 million. But if you compare Rory McIlroy’s earnings, he might have an edge due to playing across two Tours.

How much did the two caddies really make in 2025?

As per the standard caddie model of 10-7-5, Scott turned Scheffler’s prize money into $2.43 million for himself. Scheffler was a phenom this season. His back-to-back wins and multiple record-breaking achievements cashed him a good amount.

For instance, his six victories alone produced an estimated $1.69 million for Scott. These included the PGA Championship and The Open. So, as per the rules, his caddie would have taken a 10% share, with a range of $108k to $400k per event. Scheffler also received $500k for his Ryder Cup participation, but it is not known if any amount from that share went to Scott’s pockets. What about the days Scheffler did not win?

Those were also equally profitable for Scott. Scheffler had eleven top-10 finishes, especially a T2 at the Houston Open and a T3 at the Genesis Invitational. At the US Open, he delivered a T7. All these factors for a 7% share for Scott, which roughly translates to $694k. And of course, he has his base salary, which is estimated to be at $135k. Overall, Scott’s year looks sustained just like that of his golfer.

Now, coming on to the other side of the Atlantic, Harry Diamond’s year might not look as lucrative as that of Scott. McIlroy secured four wins, one of which was the Masters. McIlroy earned $4.2 million there, and Diamond would have taken home a share of 10% which is around $420k. This also remains his highest payout. Overall, his caddy remained full with an estimated total of $1.65 million.

Away from podium finishes, the Northern Irishman did have other notable results, too. These include eight top-10s, with the best coming in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (T3) and the Genesis Scottish Open (T2). For Diamond, these would have meant a 7% takeout. Apart from these, he is believed to work off a $3k to $4k in a week, which would roughly equate to $156k to $208k

How did one caddie bypass the other?

The formula is simple because Scottie Scheffler has more wins this year (6 wins) than McIlroy’s combined total of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the majors; he ended up taking more in numbers. Diamond could propel McIlroy to only five wins, across both the Tours and a major.

Then there is also the factor of McIlroy playing fewer events. The Northern Irishman had already declared he would scale back his schedule. As a result, he did not play 4 signature events, including the PGA Tour opener, The Sentry, and the last FedExCup playoff, St. Jude Championship. Combining these four, $14.8 million alone comes as the prize figure.

The reason he did that was because of the condensed nature of the PGA Tour and the effect it had on his body. In its place, he focused more on the DPWT events and ended up taking $3.38 million. Adding that to his PGA Tour collection, it comes to somewhere $20 million, which is still less than Scheffler’s. Scheffler, for his part, played 20 events and missed zero cuts.

That’s exactly why his caddie, Ted Scott, remains the highest taker in salary, as compared to Harry Diamond.