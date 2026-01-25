Teen Blades Brown Set to Make History as He Shares Lead With Scottie Scheffler

The 18-year-old Blades Brown made his professional debut at AmEx 2025 and missed the cut. Now, a year later, at the very same event, he rewrote history by becoming the youngest golfer on the Tour to card 60. If he continues the momentum, he might rewrite it again on Sunday.

After three rounds of 67-60-68, Brown has a chance to become the second youngest winner on the PGA Tour. On day 3, he had a strong showing as he birdied the final three holes. The probability of him winning looks good as he sits tied 2nd with #1 Scottie Scheffler, having shot 21 under overall. The only guy above him is Si Woo Kim with a 1-stroke lead, who climbed up 10 positions on Saturday after a brilliant 66.

If the teen golfer wins, he will join the following youngest Tour winners:

Charles Kocsis 1931, Michigan Open 18 years, 6 months, 9 days Harry Cooper 1923, Galveston Open Championship 19 years, 4 days Ralph Guldahl 1931, Santa Monica Open 19 years, 2 months, 3 days John McDermott 1911, U.S. Open 19 years, 10 months, 14 days

The youngest winners on the PGA Tour in modern-day history:

Jordan Spieth 2013 John Deere Classic 19 years 11 months 17 days Nick Dunlap (a) 2024 American Express 20 years 29 days Tom Kim 2022 Wyndham Championship 20 years 1 months 17 days Matthew Wolff 2019 3M Open 20 years 2 months 23 days Tom Kim 2022 Shriners Children’s Open 20 years 3 months 18 days Nick Dunlap 2024 Barracuda Championship 20 years 6 months 28 days Phil Mickelson (a) 1991 Northern Telecom Open 20 years 6 months 28 days Tiger Woods 1996 Shriners Children’s Open 20 years 9 months 6 days Aldrich Potgieter 2025 Rocket Classic 20 years 9 months 16 days Tiger Woods 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic 20 years 9 months 20 days

Brown’s play this week has been spectacular, to say the least. On Friday, he narrowly missed the historic 59, but his bogey-free 12-under helped him shoot 60 and set the course record at Nicklaus Tournament Course. His Friday showing tied him atop the leaderboard at -17 with Scheffler. Even he acknowledged the Browns’ powerful performance.

“If you want to make a name for yourself, you’ve got to put up some good scores,” the 29-year-old said. “An 18-year-old shooting 59 is a pretty good start to his career there.”

This week’s storyline is even more impressive given Brown’s schedule leading into the American Express. Just days earlier, he finished tied for 17th at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, completing that event on Wednesday before flying in a private jet across multiple time zones to tee off in California. The transition from Korn Ferry competition to the PGA Tour highlights his stamina and emerging maturity as a young pro. Now, he is set to play his continuous 8th professional round.

As Blades Brown positions himself for a historic victory, the teenager finds motivation from his seniors.

Blades Brown reveals his inspiration

When asked about hearing Fowler’s comments regarding being in contention at 18, Brown revealed his childhood admiration.

“Rickie is an individual I’ve looked up to. I mean, when I first started getting into golf—there’s a picture somewhere; my dad has it—I used to rock a Rickie Fowler orange outfit all the time,” Blades Brown shared candidly.

Fowler had said that he would do anything to be back in Brown’s shoes, which were those of an 18-year-old at a PGA Tour event. As Brown gets ready for the final round on Sunday, hearing this praise from one of his heroes means a lot to him.

The teen’s ability to stay calm under pressure and draw inspiration from well-known stars shows that he is more mature than his years. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” Blades Brown said simply, embodying the quiet confidence that has characterized his breakthrough week at The American Express.