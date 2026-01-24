Teenager Blades Brown Throws 6-Word Challenge at Scottie Scheffler as Both Pros Target $1.65 Million Payday

“Oh, he leaves it on the right side.” The announcer’s call as Blades Brown’s six-footer slid past the cup on 18. A 59 gone. History denied by inches. Then came the question that revealed more than any scorecard could. At the post-game presser, Brown was asked whether he’d want to be paired with Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, the benchmark of modern dominance, on Sunday. The 18-year-old didn’t flinch.

“I think that would be awesome, yeah. Scottie is an unbelievable golfer. I’d try to learn from him as much as I can about the way he plays the golf course. There’s a lot of strategy in his game, and he’s obviously an unbelievable ball-striker. So it’s really cool watching him play some golf.”

Would he want to compete alongside him?

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Yeah. We’re going to see what happens.”

Most rookies would be terrified of a draw with the World No. 1 in a final-round pressure pairing. Brown seems to be hoping that happens. And if pulled off, a historic move ever. When you frame Sunday as a classroom, you remove expectation. You play with house money. The dominant force becomes a resource, not a threat.

Imago July 24, 2024, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA: Blades Brown L of Nashville, Tennessee tees off the 10th hole – South Course – during the round of 64 at the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bloomfield Hills USA – ZUMAw109 20240724_fap_w109_009 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Brown’s bogey-free 60 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course shattered the previous record of 61. It made him the youngest player in PGA Tour history to shoot 60 or lower, eclipsing Jason Day’s mark set at 19 years and 10 months during the 2010 Sony Open. And it created a pairing without precedent: a teenager and a reigning World No. 1 have never shared a lead after any PGA Tour round. The closest comparison? Tiger Woods and 19-year-old Sergio Garcia at the 1999 PGA Championship — but Garcia sat T-3 entering the final round.

“When you’re coming out young, you don’t have as much scar tissue as the guys that are a little bit more seasoned,” Scheffler observed. Veterans carry baggage — collapses, close calls, pressure that didn’t break right. Brown’s ledger is clean.

The 60 itself demands context. Brown wasn’t operating from comfort.

Blades Brown’s grind before the glory

Forty-eight hours before his opening round, he was finishing the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, tying for 17th. Wednesday evening, he landed in California — using a private jet voucher won at Myrtle Beach two years ago — with no time for practice rounds. Thursday, 67. Friday, a course record.

“I just came from Abaco, and it was blowing 30, and the greens were probably 10,” Brown said. “And then here it’s 13 and perfect.”

Friday marked his sixth consecutive day of tournament golf. If he reaches Sunday, he becomes the first player in modern history to play eight competitive rounds between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours in as many days. His post-round plans reflected the toll: “I’m going to go take a nap after this, and probably get some food.”

The 60 didn’t emerge from rest. It emerged from the constitution. Now comes the test that the Nicklaus Course gave. Scoring averages tell it: sub-67 on the Nicklaus layout versus approximately 70.7 on the Stadium. Brown hasn’t played it yet this week.

“The golf ball doesn’t care how old you are,” Brown offered. “If you’re 60 years old or 18 years old, the person that gets the ball in the hole with the least amount of strokes, that’s what really matters.”

The Stadium awaits. The World No. 1 awaits. The question isn’t whether Brown can score — Saturday answered that. The question is whether the classroom mentality survives when the course stops giving.