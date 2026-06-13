‘Telling Him to STFU’: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Reveals Truth About Taking Son Crew to PGA Tour Events

From scattering tees on the ground when bored to attempting a handstand at the Masters 2024, Brooks Koepka’s son, Crew, is difficult to handle at PGA Tour events. Yet Jena Sims has made it look effortless, regularly bringing Crew to support Brooks Koepka at tournaments. From playful moments on the course to humorous social media updates, the mother-son duo has become a familiar sight at golf events. Sims recently shared a story featuring her holding Crew close to her side, her lips close to his right ear.

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“Kissing him or telling him to STFU? 🤪🤫🤫🤫🩷 Who can be too sure 🤭,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, in a way revealing that although Crew is cute, he can be a handful.

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Another Instagram Story had Brooks Koepka waving at Crew while walking the course as the toddler pointed at him.

Jena Sims and Crew are at TPC Toronto in Ontario, Canada, where the 5x major winner is competing in the $9.8 million RBC Canadian Open.

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After struggling to adjust to the PGA Tour after his switch from LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka is in strong contention at the RBC Canadian Open. He scored a 6-under 64 and was the co-leader after the opening round. However, his second round, which included an eagle on the 18th and a double bogey on the 13th, got him to only 2-under 68. So, he was 8-under 132 midway, and still only 2 short of the lead.

Imago Jena Sims’ Instagram Story

This is not the first time Jena Sims has shared a cheeky and hilarious moment with Crew on Instagram Story. Recently, she shared a story about looking for one of Crew’s misplaced pacifiers at night.

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“Sometimes it feels like fighting crime, and it’s just me and Crew man against the world 🩷✊🏻,” she wrote in the Instagram Story.

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In another story, she shared a glimpse of multiple tees scattered on the grass, as she said, “POV Crew gets bored on the golf course.”

There are many such hilarious moments she has shared of their son. However, it’s not just the funny ones; she also shares many emotional moments. One of the most recent ones was when she was shooting, and Crew suddenly went, “go mama, go mama, go mama…”

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Sharing the same video in an Instagram post, she disclosed that the incident made Brooks Koepka cry.

Both Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have a renewed focus on family. When the American professional announced his return to the PGA Tour, he cited his family as the reason.

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“Just my family. A lot’s gone on over the past five, six months with my family. That played a big role in coming back,” he said ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The same support and family bond have been reflected by Sims, too. Fans can now spot her and Crew at many PGA Tour events Koepka is part of. They were present at the Farmers Insurance Open, the WM Phoenix Open, the Cognizant Classic, the Masters, the PGA Championship, and now at the RBC Canadian Open.

This focus on family comes after the miscarriage the couple experienced in October 2025, which they are trying to recover from.

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Brooks Koepka opens up about family struggles

While the nine-time PGA Tour winner had already mentioned how family struggles influenced his decision to return to the PGA Tour, he did not delve into the specifics then.

But when faced with the question again at the 2026 PGA Championship, he revealed a lot more this time.

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“We had a lot of family issues go on last year,” Koepka told reporters. “It was noted, and that took a toll on me. It definitely took a toll on Jena. That was kind of tough to deal with.”

He said that when everything at home lines up, the mindset is completely different. On the other hand, coping with difficulties in personal life can affect performance in the course.

Jena Sims had also shared about the trouble when one of her Instagram Stories from March 2026 led some fans to speculate that she was pregnant. Clearing up the rumors, she said that she was not pregnant and didn’t plan to be for a long time.

“Actually, I’m quite traumatized by what happened,” she added.

Against that backdrop, the lighthearted moments Sims shares with Crew carry even more meaning. They reflect a family finding joy in everyday experiences. From playful Instagram jokes at PGA Tour events to candid glimpses of life at home, the couple continues to show a side of themselves that extends far beyond golf.