Tensions Ease Within the PGA Tour as Scottie Scheffler Confirms Majority Opinion on Jay Monahan’s Exit

Since the formation of LIV Golf in 2021, the peaceful environment that once existed in the golf world has gradually started falling apart. In 2022, PGA Tour pros who left the PGA to play for LIV Golf were suspended. This meant they were expelled from playing the prestigious PGA Tour events. The PGA also filed an antitrust litigation against the newly formed LIV Golf. The PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, publicly shamed the LIV Golf league in several instances. His famous statement happened in an interview where he infamously said, “I would ask any player who has left or any player who would consider leaving, Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” He said this when he was asked about his opinion on the 9/11 victims criticizing PGA pros who went to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Fast forward to the next year, and rumors of Monahan making a merger with LIV Golf and the PGA Tour surface. On June 6, Monahan put an end to the rumors, announcing a framework agreement aimed at merging all the golf events into one. As per the agreement, LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour all will work under a newly formed entity. Monahan will be appointed as the CEO, and Yasir Al Rumayyan will act as the chairman of the new entity. It was evident that the move would give more power to Monahan. Even though the move resulted in eradicating the litigation, all the golfers were enraged at Monahan for keeping them blind all the while. But the new appointment of NFL executive President Brian Rolapp has somewhat settled the tensions.

On June 16th, Rolapp conducted his first meeting with PGA Tour players ahead of the Travelers Championship. In the press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked whether the new change in leadership will affect the membership of players. He said, “I haven’t really heard the temperature. I assume it’s all good things. I liked what I got to hear yesterday, so I would assume that’s pretty much the opinion of most people in the room. There definitely wasn’t anybody grumbling or shouting or anything like that, so it seemed like all good news.” Through this statement, Scheffler took a jab at the former CEO Jay Monahan, referring to the meeting he conducted regarding the LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Framework Agreement.

The meeting that happened on Tuesday, ahead of the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, witnessed one of the worst quarrels that happened. Former PGA Tour Pro Johnson Wagner, who now works for the Golf Channel, described the meeting as contentious. He said the negative/positive divide of the room was 90/10.

The majority of the players were so disturbed that they demanded the immediate resignation of Monahan. Xander Schauffele has publicly stated his dissatisfaction with the PGA Commissioner. Schauffele addressed the issue of Jay Monahan’s poor management and leadership. He pointed out that Monahan is not a man who could stand for his people as a leader.

“Obviously, there were reasons, but historically in tough situations you need a strong leader who can make the big waves smaller and make us feel better about what we’re doing. Right now, we don’t have that,” said Schaufele, mentioning Monahan. Justin Thomas also, when asked about the merger, had a rather disappointing reply: “I think this is the third time I’ve played this tournament while this has been going on in some way, shape or form. Yeah, I think we’re kind of like past the level of exhaustion. At least it’s not consuming everything we’re being asked about.” What plans does Rolapp have for the future of the PGA?

Post Jay Monahan’s exit, Brian Rolapp becomes the new PGA Tour CEO

Rolapp has long, extensive experience in one of America’s biggest sports leagues: The NFL. He served as the Chief Media and Business Officer at the NFL and rose through the ranks to the NFL Media and NFL Network. He was the top candidate in the NFL to lead the league into the future. Instead, Rolapp chose the challenge of re-establishing harmony in the PGA Tour. He left his role as the executive vice president of the NFL to become the CEO of the PGA Tour. He worked for 22 years in the NFL and was the potential successor to replace Roger Goodell as the commissioner.

Golf is always known to be a player-centric sport, but Rolapp plans to establish a proper balance and relationship between the players and the fans. He plans to popularize golf as an International sport and provide more entertainment to fans by raising the competition level. Rolapp has not made any statements regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coalition.