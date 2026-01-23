Tensions Rise in LIV Golf as Patrick Reed Disagrees With Jon Rahm’s Stance on DP World Tour Fines

Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour fines have been the talk of the town in Dubai, as the tour makes its way to the second event on the International Swing. Many professionals have shared their views, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry, and others. Now, Patrick Reed has weighed in about the fines he will face. Notably, he has a completely different stance as compared to Jon Rahm.

“Go ahead and win early and that will take care of [the fines],” Reed told Bunkered.co.uk.

Patrick Reed is addressing upcoming DP World Tour fines for playing conflicting LIV Golf events. While LIV bosses were handling the sanctions until 2025, that is no longer the case. This means that LIV golfers are on their own to pay fines for the conflicting events they play in the upcoming season. And for that, Patrick Reed commits to strong performances. His view is that if he plays well and earns well on the DP World Tour, he could easily pay the fines and keep coming back.

From what it looks like, the American professional is staying true to his word. With the second round underway, he is currently leading the scorecard with 9 under after rounds of 69 and 66. This means that he is going against Jon Rahm’s stance of simply not paying the fines.

Back in 2024, the Spaniard made his intentions clear to oppose the fines. He even appealed the fines, which allowed him to sustain his DP World Tour card and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup 2025. The tour may soon make a decision, and if it is against the Spaniard and he still doesn’t pay up, he could lose the 2027 Ryder Cup eligibility. Despite that, the 11x PGA Tour winner doesn’t intend to pay.

In a discussion with Golf’s Subpar, Jon Rahm revealed that he still doesn’t want to pay. He said that the tour has charged for all conflicting events. Notably, he would not have played in many of them even if he hadn’t joined LIV Golf. Therefore, he reconfirmed his stance on not paying the fines, which have now accumulated to around $3 million.

Since Jon Rahm has appealed the sanctions, he can still play on the DP World Tour without paying the fines. However, some golfers feel that it is not fair.

Thomas Detry criticizes the DP World Tour’s inconsistent fines

The new LIV Golf recruit Thomas Detry will replace Harold Varner III on Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC team for 2026. This means that the Belgian golfer will have to pay fines for conflicting events. When Today’s Golfer asked him about the fines, he publicly criticized the fines for being inconsistent.

“It’s just their rule, and it’s just the way that they’ve put their system in place. But there are some inconsistencies, which I think they are aware of, and I’m pretty sure that there will be some changes very soon,” Detry said.

Currently, both Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are competing in DP World Tour events without incurring any fines. On the other hand, many have to pay them to compete even in a single event. Others, such as Adrian Meronk, Henrik Stenson, and Sergio Garcia, have also criticized the DP World Tour’s fine structure.

As the DP World Tour moves deeper into its International Swing, Patrick Reed’s performance-first approach stands in sharp contrast to Jon Rahm’s ongoing resistance. This adds another layer to the growing divide among LIV players. With appeals, fines, and Ryder Cup implications still unresolved, the tour’s decisions could shape how far this standoff carries into the 2026 season.