Tensions Rise in PGA Tour After Rory Mcllroy Welcomed Brooks Koepka Back

Brooks Koepka has officially reapplied for PGA Tour membership. While it’s the talk of the golf world today, many are curious about what his path back on the tour looks like. Rory McIlroy had said that the 5x major champion should be allowed to return without any punishment. But there are others who oppose this. Michael Kim has now revealed what PGA Tour pros who remained loyal to the American organization think about it.

“But there’s definitely going to be guys that say no, like, ‘Why did he get the big check and get to come back? I would have gone to LIV Q School and come back if that was okay.’ So, there’s definitely going to be some talk about it,” Michael Kim revealed to Mayo Media Network.

“I feel like Rory’s actually been pretty, like, he’s, I mean, I guess in a sense he’s technically turned down the most money by not going to LIV. But he’s almost been in favor of, let’s just get everyone back together. I’ve never talked to Rory about it, but it seems like he’s been more open to it than some of the others who turned out much less, or like that wasn’t even an option for them,” he added.

McIlroy is one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour currently. He was in contention for the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award in 2025 and gave the toughest competition to the winner, Scottie Scheffler. So, there’s no denying that if he had gone to LIV Golf, he could have demanded the biggest contract. But he turned that money down, opting to stay on the PGA Tour.

But despite that, when the media asked him about his views on Brooks Koepka’s return, he went easy on him.

“Does it make sense if Brooks wanted to play the PGA Tour again to get him back as soon as possible? Absolutely,” McIlroy told The Palm Beach Post.

While the Northern Irishman wants Koepka to be back without any punishment, Michael Kim reveals that many PGA Tour professionals would disagree. LIV has tried to poach many PGA Tour professionals. Some golfers who turned down their offer include Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler. Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, and Sungjae Io have reportedly turned down the offer for 2026.

The 1x PGA Tour winner points out that letting Koepka back without any consequences would harbor resentment among players.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee also said the same thing while opposing Rory McIlroy’s views. He said that Koepka should face some consequences, or it would send the wrong message to PGA Tour professionals who remained loyal to the organization. During a televised discussion, Todd Lewis also said that some golfers still see Koepka as part of a group that “damaged the brand.”

Michael Kim also highlighted an example of what happened to Wesley Bryan. Bryan was suspended for participating in a LIV-associated YouTube event. It wasn’t even an official LIV event, and yet, Bryan was slapped with a suspension. So if Koepka gets a smooth path back to the PGA Tour, it would stir up fairness questions among other professionals.

As Koepka’s future on the PGA Tour remains uncertain, Michael Kim invited him for a practice match.

Michael Kim jokes about a practice match with Brooks Koepka

Fans know Michael Kim for the humor he displays on his social media handles. And the chaos that Koepka has stirred up made for a perfect opportunity for him.

Michael Kim playfully taunted the 9x PGA Tour winner on social media shortly after his reapplication news broke out.

“Yooo @BKoepka practice round soon? 😂,” The 2018 John Deere Classic winner wrote in an X post. To add to the humor, he replied with a “Too soon?” comment to his own post.

The light-hearted jibe highlighted a dramatic shift for Koepka. The 5x major champion left LIV Golf with the intention to spend more time with his family. It was a mutually agreed decision as both Koepka and LIV’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, wished each other success.

Koepka’s bid to return to the PGA Tour isn’t straightforward. The Tour has begun a formal disciplinary review of his application. It will also involve input from the policy board and player directors. A committee of top players, chaired by Tiger Woods, will advise on Koepka’s reinstatement. This reflects broader considerations about merit, unity, and the future of professional golf.

Brooks Koepka’s possible return has reopened old divisions on the PGA Tour. Michael Kim’s comments show that some, like Rory McIlroy, support his return, while others ask for consequences. As the Tour weighs its decision, Koepka’s case may shape how it handles loyalty, punishment, and reunification moving forward.