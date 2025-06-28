Tensions Suspected Between Bryson DeChambeau & LIV Golf as His Strange Behavior Catches Insider’s Eye

You’d think in today’s golf world, where players are constantly creating content and connecting with fans online, that accessibility would never be an issue. But here’s the thing that’s got everyone talking: one of golf’s biggest YouTube stars just went completely silent when it mattered most. And frankly, it’s got people wondering what’s going on. Bryson DeChambeau recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He failed to appear at a crucial LIV Golf Duels press conference in Dallas. Meanwhile, his contract negotiations with LIV Golf loom large as 2025 draws to a close.

Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf relationship shows cracks as insiders raise concerns

The press conference incident sent shockwaves through the golf community when The Scratch Golf Show broke the story. DeChambeau was supposed to host LIV Duels Dallas on his YouTube channel. However, he failed to appear at the press conference with his partner, Fat Perez, Phil Mickelson, and Grant Horvat. The video clearly shows his empty seat, while organizers mention that “he will be joining us,” but he never appeared.

The Scratch Golf Show’s post revealed the full extent of the situation. “Some rather shocking news for my LIV people,” they wrote. The camera operators quickly panned away to avoid showing DeChambeau’s vacant chair. Meanwhile, the other three people in attendance displayed uncomfortable facial expressions and body language throughout the entire session.

Even more telling was DeChambeau’s response when pressed about the Duels event. He was asked about The Duels in a separate press conference twice. However, he wouldn’t address it or talk about it at all. Instead, he deflected by saying he was focused on LIV Dallas and the competition in his hometown state.

The timing couldn’t be worse for DeChambeau. His LIV Golf contract is set to expire at the end of 2026. Furthermore, he previously confirmed that negotiations will begin “end of this year.” The two-time U.S. Open champion recently declared, “I know my worth” when discussing his future. This statement now carries additional weight given his refusal to discuss his promotional event.

The situation becomes more troubling when viewed in light of previous incidents. Earlier this year, DeChambeau was notably absent from LIV’s Miami creator event, which golf insiders found “peculiar.” That event streamed on Grant Horvath’s channel instead of DeChambeau’s, despite his larger subscriber base. This pattern of absences signals growing tension between the golfer and LIV Golf’s promotional expectations.

Bryson DeChambeau leads golfer-content creator revolution with new challenges

DeChambeau pioneered the transformation of elite, active professional golfers into YouTube personalities. His channel boasts over 2 million subscribers. Moreover, his “Break 50” series regularly attracts millions of views. The success has set a new benchmark for engagement, production, and integration of content creation with competitive golf.

However, this new landscape creates unprecedented challenges for players across both tours. Phil Mickelson actively seeks DeChambeau’s advice about growing his own YouTube presence. Meanwhile, Ian Poulter recently launched “The Postman” series. These developments show how LIV’s lighter schedule allows more time for content creation pursuits.

The balance proves delicate, though. DeChambeau once explained that YouTube helped him “feel like a kid again.” Additionally, he credits content creation with improving his mental game. The pressure to perform on camera actually sharpens his focus during competitive rounds. Nevertheless, conflicts can arise between promotional obligations and creative freedom.

DeChambeau’s YouTube success has given him leverage that previous generations never possessed. Content creators can now build massive audiences independent of tour obligations. This shift fundamentally changes the power dynamic between players and organizations. His reported $125 million deal is set to expire soon, and his growing influence on social media may reshape how these negotiations unfold.

What happens when golf’s biggest YouTube star stops showing up for the cameras? DeChambeau’s contract talks will likely determine whether this was an isolated incident or a sign of deeper tensions.

