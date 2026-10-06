‘Thank the Lord That I’m Alive’: PGA Tour Rookie Opens Up on Career-Threatening Car Crash

PGA Tour Rookie Alistair Docherty spent years chasing a PGA Tour card by the narrowest of margins, only to have a car accident threaten to end that pursuit entirely. Now, speaking on GOLF’s Subpar with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, the Korn Ferry Tour winner reflected on surviving that crash, the years of heartbreak that preceded it, and what finally pushed him over the finish line into 2027 PGA Tour membership.

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The accident happened in May 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee, just after Docherty had played a practice round for the Visit Knoxville Open. He was making a left turn when another vehicle T-boned his minivan, leaving him covered in glass and blood. He spent eight to nine hours in the hospital while doctors ran CT scans and checked for broken bones, later describing himself simply as “lucky to be alive.” On Subpar, he revisited just how dark that moment felt.

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“That was, you know, all I could really think about while I was in that hospital bed for eight hours or whatever it was,” Docherty said. “It was a very scary moment in Knoxville last year, and I wish nobody ever has to deal with something like that. I still wake up every day and thank the Lord that I’m alive.” He admitted the experience has left a lasting mark, saying he still “battles demons” trying to stay away from Tennessee altogether, joking, “that state just doesn’t really like me.”

The crash was even harder for Docherty because he had already come so close to reaching the PGA TOUR. At the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, he finished tied for second, but he needed to finish alone in second to move into the top 30 and earn his TOUR card. Instead, Doc Redman birdied the 72nd hole, creating a three-way tie for second. That dropped Docherty to No. 32 in the final standings, just outside the top 30.

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A few weeks later, he got another chance at the final stage of PGA TOUR Q-School. Docherty was tied for the lead after two rounds, but he finished seventh. Only the top five and ties earned PGA TOUR cards. In just a few weeks, he had come close twice, but missed out both times.

Rather than take time to recover, Docherty withdrew only from the Visit Knoxville Open and returned to competition the very next week at the UNC Health Championship, shooting 67-71. Just days after that, despite the crash having happened less than two weeks earlier, he advanced through U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Durham, North Carolina, earning a spot in his first career major at Oakmont. He ultimately missed the cut there after rounds of 80-78, but simply teeing it up at a U.S. Open that soon after a hospital stay said plenty about his mindset.

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Even before getting his PGA TOUR card, Docherty had made it clear that he was not going to give up on his goal. He once said that nothing would stop him from earning a PGA TOUR card.

His breakthrough finally came in March 2026. Docherty won the 119th Visa Argentina Open at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, shooting rounds of 63, 66, 64 and 65 to finish at 22-under 258. He birdied the 72nd hole to beat Chris Korte and S.Y. Noh by one stroke and claim his first Korn Ferry Tour title. The win also earned him a place in the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale through The Open Qualifying Series.

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He backed it up with a string of strong finishes throughout the season, including a tie for second at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, a tie for 10th at the Club Car Championship, and another runner-up finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. The consistency, paired with that Argentina Open title, pushed him into the top tier of the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.

On September 10, 2026, the PGA TOUR officially declared Docherty “TourBound,” confirming that he had secured one of the 20 PGA TOUR cards given to the top 20 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List for the 2027 season. Through 20 starts in 2026, Docherty had made 13 cuts, won once, finished runner-up twice, and recorded three top-five and four top-10 finishes. He had earned $446,786 and climbed to No. 7 on the points list. Most importantly, he did not need to win the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. His strong season had already done enough to secure his PGA TOUR card.

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Docherty’s story has shifted from “can I make the PGA Tour?” to “can I stay there and prove I belong?” On Subpar, Knost summed up the scale of what he’s overcome: “I don’t think people appreciate what all you have been through to get to where you’re going to go now.”

For a player who once sat in a hospital bed wondering if his career was finished, the answer to that question starts with his rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2027.