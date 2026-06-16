‘That Was a Really Challenging Time’: Wyndham Clark Makes Feelings Clear as Reporter Reminds Him of Oakmont Meltdown at U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Cam Smith to win the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. It was a breakthrough moment that announced him as one of the game’s elite. Two years later, though, he returned to the U.S. Open only to leave the property as a banned player. Now, as the event returns to Shinnecock Hills, the ghost of Oakmont hasn’t left the 32-year-old yet, but he views it as a turning point rather than a low point.

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“Yeah, that was a really challenging time, and something I’ve deeply regretted and feel awful I did that,” Clark said at the pre-tournament presser on Monday. “But there were so many good lessons in that that really taught me a bunch.”

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“I’ve really come a long way, and I’m excited for this year’s Open for some redemption and moving forward and enjoying the challenges of Shinnecock and how great this place is and how amazing this championship is.”

Clark carded back-to-back rounds of 74 at Oakmont last year, but he bogeyed on the last hole to miss the cut by one stroke. That loss marked his third straight major in which he did not factor that year [Masters – T46 and PGA Championship – T50], but what followed became one of the most damaging moments of his career. In frustration, Clark allegedly damaged Oakmont’s locker room, kicking at least two bottom lockers, as the viral photos from then suggest. Oakmont Country Club President John Lynch sent a letter to members confirming that Clark had been banned due to his recent behavior.

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However, Lynch also noted there was a possibility of reinstatement if Clark agreed to the terms and conditions as follows:

Clark has to agree to compensate the club for all damages.

Make a meaningful contribution to a charity selected by the board.

Complete counseling or anger management therapy.

Clark later revealed that he and his team actively reached out to the club to fulfill these steps, calling the decision to pay for the damages and give back to the Pittsburgh community a “no-brainer” in his effort to prove the incident was not a reflection of his true character.

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Clark, meanwhile, took accountability for his action as he addressed it the following week at the Travelers Championship. “I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” he said.

The moment of frustration was not one-off for Clark that year, though.

At the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow just weeks earlier, Clark hit his driver to the right and then slung his driver right behind him. It damaged a sign on the tee of one of the corporate sponsors. He had to issue a public apology for the same on social media.

“I promise to be better in the way I handle my frustration on the course going forward, and I hope you all can forgive me in due time.”

Obviously, nothing changed.

Last season was tough overall for Clark, as his fallout was not just reputational. He ranked 84th in Strokes Gained (SG): Off The Tee and 154th in Strokes Gained (SG): Approach for the 2025 season. Clark even suffered in putting, arguably the strongest part of his game, which dropped to 66th from 19th in 2024.

He won the CJ Cup at Byron Nelson as he closed the tournament with an 11-under 60, winning by three strokes clear of Si Woo Kim. He also picked up third place at the Memorial Tournament and finished T11 at the RBC Canadian Open.

It is safe to say that the player returning this week bears little resemblance to the one who struggled in 2025. With his 2026 season shaping up as his best form in two years, he arrives at Shinnecock as one of the stronger contenders in the field, hoping for a redemption arc.