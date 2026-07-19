‘That Would Be Great’: Rory McIlroy Changes His Tune on Bryson DeChambeau After Calling Him Names

The Open produced no shortage of compelling storylines, but few drew as much attention as the one-sided back-and-forth involving Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. Yet when McIlroy’s week at Royal Birkdale came to a close on Sunday, the narrative shifted in an unexpected direction. During the press conference, the four-time major champion invited the American to join the field at this year’s Amgen Irish Open.

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“I think that would be great for the tournament, absolutely,” McIlroy said when asked about the possibility. “Having someone like Bryson at the Irish Open, yeah, it would be great for the tournament.”

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McIlroy’s home event, the Irish Open, part of the DP World Tour, is an annual event. This season, the tournament is heading to Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland, in September. However, Bryson DeChambeau has yet to compete in it. Since he is signed with LIV Golf, his appearances are largely limited to the Saudi-backed events. Besides that, he participates in the four majors.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 Under Which Golf Rule Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized for Improving His Lie? Rule 8.1 Rule 4.1b Rule 16.1 Rule 14.7b Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

In any case, while Rory McIlroy is being friendly towards the 32-year-old now, that was not the case up until yesterday. Things began on Friday, when the two-time U.S. Open winner received a two-stroke penalty from the R&A for inadvertently improving the area of his intended swing while in the tall grass during his second shot on the fifth hole. An eight-minute review followed DeChambeau’s round.

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As this was happening, Rory McIlroy was in the players’ lounge, and he quickly grew frustrated.

“I think there’s no doubt that he improved the line of his backswing,” he said during Saturday’s press conference. “Whether it was careless or whether it was intentional, I don’t think it matters. Hopefully it was careless, but I think the two-shot penalty was justified, for sure… I think a lot of it’s performative. I think a lot of it is for attention. To hold the tournament hostage like that and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn’t feel like it was a great look.”

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DeChambeau, however, had little interest in fueling the conversation. When asked about McIlroy’s comments, the 32-year-old simply declined to respond. Others, however, were more forthcoming, with Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler all backing the American. As for the McIlroy-DeChambeau subplot, opinions may differ on who holds the upper hand.

The Open Championship leaderboard, however, leaves no room for debate. At the time of writing, McIlroy is tied for 40th place, and DeChambeau is T14 on the leaderboard. Although their rounds haven’t ended, it’s barely going well for either man. McIlroy scored two birdies and one bogey in the front nine, and two birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey in the back nine with one hole left to play.

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Meanwhile, DeChambeau made one bogey on the ninth hole, and his back nine saw one double bogey and two birdies with four holes still to play.

From the looks of it, Rory McIlroy is ready to end their short-lived feud. But only time will tell whether Bryson DeChambeau accepts his invitation to the Irish Open this year.