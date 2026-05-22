‘That’s a False Rumor!’: PGA Tour Pro Confirms Feelings About Bryson DeChambeau Amid His LIV Golf Dilemma

Bryson DeChambeau has yet to decide between his golf and YouTube career amid a questionable LIV Golf career, but the news has already attracted mixed reviews. Rumors suggest one PGA Tour pro poked fun at DeChambeau’s struggles and made fun of his transition to YouTube. However, that pro quickly shut down all the rumors.

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“That’s a false rumor! I would never say something like that. He’s a major champion, and I’ve always looked up to him. #Respect @brysondechambeau,” Haotong Li said in a statement on Instagram on May 21.

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The rumor gained traction because DeChambeau recently admitted he’s torn between content creation and pro golf. “I’m in that weird space right now. I don’t know what to do, content creation or professional golf.”

Ways To Golf posted false career advice attributed to Li, claiming he told DeChambeau to balance tournaments and YouTube. “He can do both easily. He has only been playing tournaments on Thursday and Friday and gets cut, so he has the weekend to do the YouTube stuff,” Li said, per Ways To Golf.

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The rumor felt somewhat believable, at least to some, maybe because of Li’s relationship with DeChambeau. Li once rebuilt his swing around DeChambeau’s YouTube content, showing his admiration for the player.

Fans reacted to Li’s latest post with humor. One commenter joked, “I would have loved you even more if you would have said it 😂😂.”

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DeChambeau’s fans were divided even before he shared his conundrum. Some understood his situation, while many expressed frustration that a two-time major champion was seriously weighing up a YouTube career over the sport. His comments and target audience made it clear that his content is about golf, and without that, it might not be relevant.

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Amidst all the backlash and the memes, DeChambeau has neither given nor clarified what he’s going to do next. But amid the new LIV’s update, it seems like he’s weighing a third option instead.

DeChambeau’s LIV dilemma is only getting messier

DeChambeau’s decision has blown up an entire conversation because his situation at LIV Golf remains genuinely unresolved, and that is putting it mildly. He is vocal about not wanting to give away. In the latest update, LIV is now looking to onboard players as its investors. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said, “Bryson is more pro-LIV than I am,” and confirmed that DeChambeau wants to join investor meetings as the tour looks for new backers.

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LIV is currently pitching to raise between $250 million and $350 million from outside investors to continue the operations beyond 2026. Amidst all of this, DeChambeau has spoken about his Crushers GC franchise and said that team valuations are currently close to $200 million.

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DeChambeau remains entangled in the 2022 PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit and has missed the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

That leaves YouTube as his third option, and possibly, it’s not as far-fetched as it sounds. His Break50 series has built a following that most sports properties need. His channel wrapped up around 20 million views a month in 2024 and estimated annual ad revenue potentially reaching close to $800,000.