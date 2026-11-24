Fans have been disappointed before. Tiger Woods was expected to make his comeback at the Masters earlier this year, but his March car crash sparked a fresh wave of controversy, ultimately ruling him out of the tournament. However, with that chapter seemingly behind him, the 82-time PGA Tour winner has confirmed his place in next month’s Hero World Challenge field. And now, his return has received an even bigger boost.

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Frankie Borrelli of Barstool Sports recently appeared on the Fore Play podcast, where he shared some exciting news about Tiger Woods. Borrelli offered a glimpse into Woods’ new workout routine, which Woods appears to have adopted as he prepares for his return at Albany.

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“Are we allowed to have our own breaking news quotes about Tiger Woods from what we learned today?” Borrelli teased. “We heard that Tiger Woods has been working out and walking on an incline every single day for three miles. Three-mile incline walking, revving up for this return to golf, which I mean, I think I’m now speaking to all of Tiger Nation. Like that, if you want to talk about the lay, you want to talk about everything.

“That got me going because that’s the thing that we always were like, ‘Oh, it’s like watching an old dog walk,’ like kind of limps around. He’s doing three-mile incline walks. That’s a healthy man.”

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If Borrelli’s claims are accurate, that’s a great indication of the 50-year-old’s form heading into the Hero World Challenge. Woods has endured several serious injuries throughout his career, particularly involving his legs, knees, and ankles. Most notably, in March 2025, Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon and underwent surgery, further delaying his return to competitive golf.

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Before that, in April 2023, Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle, a complication stemming from his February 2021 car accident. The crash left him with multiple comminuted open fractures in his right tibia and fibula, along with significant damage to his right foot and ankle. He also developed compartment syndrome, requiring emergency surgery to stabilize his injuries with a rod, screws, and pins.

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His injury troubles, however, date back much further. In 2008, Woods underwent cartilage surgery on his left knee before having reconstructive surgery for a torn ACL. He also suffered stress fractures in his left tibia that year. His medical history also includes cartilage repairs in 2019, an MCL sprain, plantar fasciitis in 2022, and recurring Achilles and calf issues.

Given that history, any positive development in Woods’ fitness is encouraging news for fans hoping to see him compete again. That said, Frankie Borrelli isn’t the only one to have spoken about Woods’ preparation for the Hero World Challenge. Previously, Brooks Koepka said that he recently spotted Tiger Woods hitting balls at The Grove.

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Speaking on the Wake Up Barstool show, the five-time major champion revealed that he wasn’t surprised by Woods’ decision to return at next month’s event, as he had already seen him practicing. Koepka added that Woods “looked good” and “was swinging it nicely,” offering an encouraging update on the 50-year-old’s condition after his lengthy absence from competitive golf.

Beyond that, on a recent episode of the No Laying Up podcast, co-host Tron Carter revealed that he had spoken to someone who recently played with Woods and was told that Woods was “melting the ball.” According to Carter, Woods was hitting drives that carried over bunkers positioned 320 to 325 yards away, suggesting that his power is still very much intact.

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If these claims are true, Tiger Woods could be gearing up for an impressive comeback next month. And if his return goes according to plan, fans could even see him team up with his son, Charlie Woods, at the PNC Championship, where organizers have reportedly kept a spot open for the father-son duo.