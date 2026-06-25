‘That’s a Sign’: Garret Clark Reveals the Incident That Pushed Him to Make Shooter McGhetti a Good Good Member

It wasn’t an introduction, but a swing that got Tour pro Matthew Meneghetti, better known as Ghetti, into Good Good Golf. Ghetti, who had hit rock bottom, was actively stepping away from the game altogether, but good advice changed his fortune, and Good Good Golf eventually came knocking at his door. And it all started with one particular incident, which co-founder Garrett Clark explained in the latest episode of the Good Good Podcast.

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“I looked at your Instagram. It was on a par-3. You hit like this—I want to say it was like a 7-iron—and you slung it like 50 yards. I think Alexis was actually filming it. It almost went in. And it was with a yellow ball. Everything I saw in that video, I was like, ‘This guy’s perfect.’ It was everything we wanted in someone doing YouTube golf. So it’s pretty funny how that all happened.”

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You didn’t seem nervous like it at all. That is a sign of someone that I’m like, ‘Okay, they got it.’ Like, they can keep doing this YouTube stuff because even though you say you were nervous, like you were just getting out there, and you were down to do whatever.”

Clark and Meneghetti also shared the origin story of their first signing. Alexis Miestowski, Ghetti’s girlfriend and a founding member of Good Good Girls, introduced them. But it was Ghetti’s swing from his video that caught Clark’s eye. Funny indeed.

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Meneghetti, who won the Iowa Open in 2022 and again in 2024, is a 27-year-old professional golfer known for his unconventional swing. In fact, his Instagram bio reads, “your swing coach’s worst nightmare.”

Despite his swing’s superpower, last season was a tough stretch for him as a professional. He admitted finishing in the red for the first time after turning professional.

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The disappointing year led him to step away from the competition; in fact, he considered moving to Florida for six months before trying for the U.S. Open qualifying season. However, Alexis motivated him to get into content and post on YouTube.

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Ghetti began posting consistently on his channel around September 2025 and gradually started gaining traction online. Just two months into creating regular content, Clark invited him to shoot a Good Good video. Although Ghetti had hinted in one of his videos, he revealed few details. That first appearance came in a Good Good skins game video.

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Things moved quickly from there. In April, Ghetti competed in the Good Good Survival Season 2 held in Hawaii, and as many of us know, he ultimately won the competition.

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Fans were ecstatic, and so was the Good Good family. The victory immediately raised expectations and questions among fans about whether it would finally lead him to being invited to the group as a full-time member.

On May 14th, Good Good officially announced it was adding him as the newest member of the group. He stepped into the roster spot previously held by Brad Dalke. And all this wouldn’t have been possible without Alexis’ constant support.

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From Indiana standout to Good Good Girls founder: Alexis Miestowski’s influence

Alexis is also one of the more accomplished golfers to come out of Indiana in recent years. She put together one of the most decorated high school careers in the state. She won the IHSA State Championship by 10 strokes as a sophomore in 2015, earned four first-team All-State honors, and was named the Indy Star Golfer of the Year in 2015.

She then played at Indiana University, where she set the school record for the lowest 18-hole round at 63 before turning professional and competing on the Epson Tour.

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In November 2025, she became one of the four founding members of Good Good Girls, alongside Marissa Wenzler, Yoonhee Kim, and Hadley Walts. The channel is built around competitive golf, match play, and an honest, unfiltered personality that the Good Good audience already connects with. She also runs a solo YouTube channel and has been an active part in building Ghetti’s YouTube content, as she’s seen with him in many videos.