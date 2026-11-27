The leaderboard was not the only thing grabbing attention at The Lakes. A club professional from Camden became the centre of attention after an incredible moment on Friday. Last year, Daniel Gale had jokingly told his girlfriend and family that he would win a BMW by making a hole-in-one. He went on to do exactly that. One year later, Robbie Minns repeated the feat. Two years, two hole-in-ones and two BMWs. What once seemed like a lucky moment is beginning to look like a remarkable Australian PGA Championship tradition.

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Minns holed a seven-iron from 190 yards at the par-three 18th, his ninth hole of round two. Afterward, the Camden Golf Club professional said, according to the DP World Tour: “That’s insane. Wow. Wow.”

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“The week’s been great in itself already, so to walk away with something like that is just incredible. Lost for words, really.”

He added: “I’m still in shock, really. I hit a decent shot. It was a little bit heavy and landed the front. I looked down at the tee, everyone starts going off and it’s gone in the hole.”

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A hole-in-one brought an unexpected reward for an amateur golfer at the BMW Australian PGA Championship. While the professionals battled for the title, PGA professional Minns walked away with a BMW X5 40i worth more than A$150,000, The Age reported.

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It was the first ace of the new DP World Tour season. Minns earned his place in the tournament after finishing runner-up at the PGA Professionals Championship. The Age listed his world ranking at 5,002.

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The moment brought back memories of last year’s tournament, when Daniel Gale also made a hole-in-one. He struck an 8-iron from 168 yards at the par-three 11th at Royal Queensland during the opening round. His reward was a BMW M5 Touring, valued at $123,000 by Golf Digest.

Gale had even predicted the ace on Wednesday night and it was his third hole-in-one in a tournament and sixth overall.

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New Zealand’s Kazuma Kobori also joined the action on the same day. He made a hole-in-one at the par-three 17th, known as the course’s party hole.

Minns was quick to reflect on his latest achievement, saying, “That’s my fourth one now.”

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His appearance in the field was no accident. The PGA of Australia offers two spots in the Australian PGA Championship to the leading finishers at its Professionals Championship National Final. That pathway gave Minns the chance to compete alongside some of the biggest names on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, the professionals produced plenty of drama at The Lakes. The tournament returned to the Sydney course for the first time since 1987.

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Nicolai von Dellingshausen delivered one of the day’s biggest moments. He holed a 7-iron from 180 yards at the par-five 14th for an albatross. It was the German’s first career albatross.

Von Dellingshausen followed that moment with a 64 to reach 13-under par and take a three-shot lead over Tom McKibbin. The Northern Irishman carded a bogey-free 65 to move into second place.

Cameron Smith, a three-time Australian PGA champion, also shot 64 and sits third. Meanwhile, first-round leader Haydn Barron could not maintain his opening-round form. The world No. 560 failed to back up his opening 64, The Age reported. Min Woo Lee sits three-under after 36 holes.

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Round two also produced an unusual scoring record. The DP World Tour reported that players recorded every hole score from one to nine, as well as an 11. That meant the day featured everything from an albatross to a sextuple bogey, with no quintuple bogey in between.

With the weekend approaching, the weather could play a major role. A poor forecast for Saturday afternoon has forced organisers to bring forward round three, which will begin earlier in a two-tee format.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship, the opening event of the 2027 DP World Tour season, continues through Sunday, November 29.