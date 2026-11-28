For years, Paige Spiranac has been one of golf’s most recognizable personalities. But the version of her that millions see on social media is not necessarily the person strangers would encounter at an airport. In fact, depending on what she is wearing, people might assume she works in medical sales or mistake her for an OnlyFans model, according to her.

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That contrast became one of the most revealing moments of Spiranac’s recent conversation with Rick Shiels. Appearing on Episode 408 of The Rick Shiels Golf Show, the former professional golfer opened up about the different sides of her public image and explained why she has learned to keep an emotional distance from the criticism that comes with internet fame.

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“Obviously, it’s all me, and I’m weaving myself through all of it. But I think throughout the years of living my life on social media, for me, it’s been easier to play up this sexier, cheeky side of myself and present that because it’s a less vulnerable version of myself. And it’s almost like a character that I can jump into and that I can play. It makes receiving criticism a lot easier. And I’ve just been able to put so many walls up after so many years. And I just feel like that is my protection. That’s my uniform that I put on to go to work. It’s still obviously me, but it’s a very exaggerated version of me,” Paige Spiranac said when Shiels asked her about different versions of herself that we see on social media.

Despite having more than 11 million followers across her social media platforms, she believes she can still enjoy a relatively ordinary life. Most people don’t recognize her in everyday situations, though golf courses are an exception, where her popularity becomes more noticeable.

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When Shiels asked what strangers might assume she did for a living, Spiranac gave an answer that highlighted how much appearance can shape public perception.

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“If I’m no makeup, sweats, like very unrecognizable,” she said, people would probably assume she worked in medical sales.

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The answer changed dramatically when she imagined arriving at an airport dressed up and looking her best.

“Probably OF model, like a high-end stripper,” she joked.

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Shiels pointed out the contrast between the two professions, and Spiranac agreed. The exchange was lighthearted, but it also touched on a larger issue she has faced throughout her career. People often form opinions about her based on how she looks rather than what she does.

For someone who has spent years building a career around golf, entertainment, and social media, that distinction has become particularly significant.

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Spiranac explained that the woman wearing sweatpants and the glamorous personality seen on Instagram were both genuine parts of her. However, she acknowledged that she had gradually learned to emphasize one particular side because it offered a degree of emotional protection.

Spiranac is not suggesting that her online personality is fake or that she is playing someone completely different. Instead, she described it as an amplified version of herself that helped her manage the demands of constant visibility.

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The uniform let her do her job without exposing every part of her personality to millions of strangers.

Paige Spiranac began posting on Instagram in 2015, initially sharing golf content and trick-shot videos. Her first viral moment came from a rather unsuccessful attempt at a trick shot at San Diego State. The ball went off course, struck a rock, and hit a fence.

It was hardly the perfect golf shot, but the clip attracted attention and introduced her to a much larger audience.

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What followed changed her life.

In a 2023 interview with Golf Digest, Paige Spiranac said her social media success had grown into something far bigger than she expected. She had built an audience that extended well beyond traditional golf fans, eventually becoming one of the sport’s most-followed personalities.

However, the attention came with a cost.

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Her appearance often became the primary subject of discussion, while her golfing background and opinions about the sport received less attention. The public image that helped her establish a career also became something she constantly had to defend.

She has previously discussed losing sponsorship opportunities because of how she presents herself. She has also argued that content considered acceptable for models, actresses, or influencers in other industries can attract a much harsher response when it comes from a woman associated with golf.

In 2022, Paige Spiranac openly described her online image as a “cheeky sexed-up character.” She also expressed frustration with newer creators adopting a similar approach without acknowledging the path she had helped establish.

Her relationship with criticism became even more complicated in 2023.

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She explained that her glamorous image wasn’t originally created simply to shock people. Rather, it had developed as a way to survive the criticism she received.

“I realized that I’ve put such a wall up because of the criticism that it’s easier to just almost remove parts of myself that feel very genuine,” she said.

She has even joked about the recurring question critics asked. In 2023, she turned the comments into a comedy skit about becoming a stripper. She made fun of the assumptions that had followed her for years.

The “high-end stripper” comment to Shiels was therefore not entirely new. It was another example of Spiranac using humor to address the way people interpret her appearance.

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While she has publicly said that she has gone through a lot, her relationship with her audience changed drastically last year.

The Internet Invitational controversy changed Paige Spiranac’s relationship with public attention

Spiranac competed in the inaugural edition of the creator-led golf competition alongside Malosi Togisala and Frankie Borrelli. Her team reached the final, where a rules controversy involving Togisala’s ball made the event one of the most difficult of her online career.

During the match, cameras captured Spiranac pressing down grass near Togisala’s ball in the rough. Opponents questioned the action, which was subsequently identified as a violation of Rule 8.1. The rule prohibits a player from improving conditions affecting a stroke, including the ball’s lie.

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Paige Spiranac became emotional when the incident was raised. She later acknowledged she hadn’t understood the rule and apologized, insisting she had never intentionally cheated.

However, the reaction extended far beyond the golf course.

In November 2025, Spiranac revealed that she had received tens of thousands of death threats and messages telling her to harm herself. She described the abuse as the worst online hate she had experienced in her decade-long career. The situation became serious enough that discussions about obtaining a restraining order reportedly took place.

The experience eventually pushed her away from social media.

Spiranac’s return to the Internet Invitational in 2026 demonstrated that the previous year’s controversy had left a lasting impact.

After years of criticism, public scrutiny, and personal setbacks, she has found a way to keep working without allowing every negative comment to reach her.

Her uniform may be an exaggerated version of herself, but the reason she wears it is very real.