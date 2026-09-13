‘That’s Not Who I Am’: Team USA Captain Issues Urgent Message After Nelly Korda and Co. Fail at Solheim Cup

Angela Stanford had every reason to look back after Team USA’s Solheim Cup defeat. With Europe reclaiming the trophy in a close but dramatic 15-13 finish, questions about decisions, pairings, and missed opportunities were always going to follow, as they always do. Yet, in the immediate aftermath, the American captain offered a response that revealed far more about her leadership than any tactical explanation could.

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“You know, and you hear people say over and over and over how difficult it is, and it really is. You know, I think that we did a lot of things right leading up to it, and I know we did. They fought hard, and we seemed to always be on the same page. They, look, the Europeans played great today, and that’s the way it goes. So their backs were against the wall, they had nothing to lose, and that’s exactly what they did, they came out and played well, so good for them,” Angela Stanford said about the final day of the biennial event.

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“It’s probably too early to say. I mean, I haven’t really processed everything so far. But right now I mean, no, that’s not who I am. I don’t, I try not to have regrets. I believed in all 12, so, you know, I probably need to think about that some more,” Stanford said when asked about anything that she would have done differently on the final day of the biennial event.

She is right to say that both teams were on the same page for the most part of the Solheim Cup 2026. They ended Day 1 with 4-4 and Day 2 with 8-8. However, the European team took charge during the Sunday Singles and came back strong on their home venue.

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But that does not take anything away from Stanford’s leadership because she has done an amazing job. And as she pointed out, she believed in all 12 members of her team. For instance, many fans and media outlets were pressuring Nelly Korda to lead the team because she is the World No. 1. However, Stanford argued against overloading her with “carry the team” expectations. According to her, this was a team event, and every member was equally important.

Her leadership also shone through when she backed Angel Yin despite her health struggles. Yin performed well throughout the first half of the 2026 campaign, which got her an automatic entry into the Solheim Cup team. However, she suffered an undisclosed stomach illness at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Since then, she has only played the FM Championship, where she missed the cut.

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Therefore, there were a lot of questions about Yin being an American team member at the biennial event. But Angels Stanford backed Yin and her game from the beginning. At the same time, she was also prepared for the worst outcome, as Lilia Vu was on-site in Team USA uniform in case Yin could not play.

The American captain always praised the golfers and focused on what was best for her team. But the European team still outdid them. After finishing tied on the first two days, they took an early lead during Sunday Singles. After the first four matches, the scores were still tied since Charley Hull and Linn Grant scored points for the European team, while Alison Lee and Nelly Korda did the same for Team USA.

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In the remaining eight matches, Team Europe claimed five in the form of Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Nastasia Nadaud, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Lottie Woad, and Carlota Ciganda. For the Americans, Lauren Coughlin, Lindy Duncan, and Rose Zhang scored three points. Eventually, Europe won 15-13.

But while Team USA fell, many people were impressed by Angela Stanford’s captaincy, which raised questions about her interest in the 2028 edition.

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Angela Stanford opens up about captaining the 2028 Solheim Cup

As with every other captain, fans had a lot of expectations of Stanford. The pressure was even more so on her because she was part of the team during the 2015 Solheim Cup, when the Americans last registered an away win in Germany. But since she lost this time, a media representative asked her if she would want to be back in 2028 and take revenge,

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“Well, we have a pretty good pipeline. There are a lot of captains in line on the American side, a lot of good ones coming. So, yeah, I think we have a lot lined up ready to go,” Stanford responded.

Stanford will obviously be one of the options available for captaincy, thanks to the leadership she showed this year. But as she noted, many other strong candidates are in the running, including the three assistant captains this year. Paula Creamer, Brittany Lang, and Kristy McPherson all gained valuable experience under Angela Stanford. All of them have had multiple Solheim Cup appearances as players. Stacy Lewis could also be one of the choices who led Team USA to victory in 2024.

What’s more, the American team will play the next Solheim Cup at home. Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, will host the 2028 edition. So, while things could be a little easier in terms of taking advantage of home course, they would also be under more pressure to win a home tournament.

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While Angela Stanford’s future with Team USA remains uncertain, her response about the 2028 Solheim Cup reflects the same team-first approach she showed throughout this week. Whether she returns as captain or passes the responsibility to another candidate, her refusal to dwell on regrets shows the mindset she brought to the role after a painful defeat.