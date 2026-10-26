“That’s So Sick”: Golf Analyst Mocks Ian Poulter for Using Exact Same Excuse To Leave LIV Golf That He Used To Join

Fifty-year-old Ian Poulter is leaving LIV Golf for the same reason he joined: family. He wants to support his sons, Luke and Joshua, in their golf careers, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf, and grow his YouTube channel, The Postman. However, his explanation has drawn mockery from fans and commentators, including the hosts of the No Laying Up podcast, who highlighted the irony behind his decision.

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“Can we circle back to Poulter’s thing about going to spend more time with the family as his reason for dropping out, which was also his reason for going there?” Chris Solomon asked during a discussion about LIV 2.0.

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“That’s so sick,” co-host Todd Schuster replied.

Alongside D.J. Piehowski, the hosts questioned the familiar reasoning players have used to explain their moves in and out of the Saudi-backed league. When LIV Golf launched its challenge to the established tours, several players pointed to its lighter schedule as an opportunity to spend more time with their families. Now, some are invoking the same benefit to explain why they are walking away.

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The contradiction has fueled skepticism about how professional golfers communicate their career decisions. To the hosts, the repeated justification risks sounding like a convenient public-relations talking point rather than a candid explanation of the financial, competitive, and personal considerations behind such moves.

Poulter’s departure is particularly striking given his previous support for LIV Golf. The Englishman joined the circuit in June 2022, attracted by guaranteed contracts, lucrative prize money and bonuses, and a schedule that offered greater flexibility. He also backed the league’s broader vision of challenging the established order in professional golf.

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As recently as January 2026, Poulter defended LIV Golf in a conversation with Eddie Hearn, maintaining that the league was still delivering on its original promise. However, his latest announcement signals that his priorities have changed.

Three days ago, Poulter confirmed in a lengthy statement that he would not be part of LIV’s next chapter.

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“I have decided to not move forward with being part of LIV 2.0. Needless to say, it was a tough decision and one I thought about and discussed at length with my family and team.

“Ultimately, the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family, reduce international travel, focus on senior golf and have the opportunity to pursue other interests was something that I felt was right for me at this stage of my life and career.”

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His plans extend beyond stepping away from LIV Golf. Poulter intends to develop The Postman, compete in senior events, and support his sons as they pursue their own golfing ambitions.

His eldest son, Luke, a senior at the University of Florida, has already established himself as a promising young golfer. Poulter also wants to help his younger son, Joshua, develop his game.

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“As for what’s next for me, I’m genuinely excited about this next chapter,” Poulter continued.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, continuing to develop The Postman YouTube channel, sharing more of my life, golf, experiences and competing in some senior events. Something I am also particularly looking forward to is being able to spend more time helping Luke as he pursues his career in professional golf, and Joshua as he looks to develop as a golfer in his teenage years.

“Having spent so many years traveling the world chasing my own golfing dreams, the opportunity to now spend more time supporting my boys as they chase theirs is something that means a great deal to me.”

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Poulter’s departure comes at a pivotal moment for LIV Golf, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States following the withdrawal of financial support from its longtime backer, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. New lead investor BC Partners Credit has pledged an initial funding commitment that could reach $300 million to support the league’s planned 2027 relaunch, but questions remain about its long-term stability and direction.

Against that backdrop, Poulter’s exit adds another layer of uncertainty to LIV Golf’s rebuilding effort. While his decision reflects a personal shift in priorities, the reaction from the No Laying Up hosts highlights a broader credibility problem surrounding players’ explanations for joining and leaving the circuit. As LIV prepares for 2027, retaining its remaining talent may depend not only on financial backing but also on restoring confidence in the league’s future.