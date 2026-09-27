‘That’s Unfortunate’: Bryson DeChambeau Forced to Do High School Challenge After Losing Out to Top Amateur Team

Bryson DeChambeau had one job at Coyote Ridge Golf Club: beat five high-school golfers. But the two-time major champion and his partner, 2022 World Long Drive champion Martin Borgmeier, ultimately lost, leaving Bryson with an unusual punishment.

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The September 24 video is part of DeChambeau’s YouTube series. It shows DeChambeau and Borgmeier taking on five golfers from a team the video describes as the No. 1-ranked high school team in Texas. Borgmeier was not an ordinary amateur partner. He beat DeChambeau in the 2022 World Long Drive Championship final with a 426-yard drive. Even with DeChambeau’s major wins and Borgmeier’s huge driving power, the high-school golfers came out on top.

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The moment that’s driven most of the video’s attention comes right at the end. When asked about his opponents, DeChambeau is told, “They’re the number one team, high school team in the state of Texas.” His response: “That’s so unfortunate.” The conversation quickly turns to the agreed-upon punishment for losing. “But fortunate for them, they get a pizza party, and I got to hand-deliver it to them,” Bryson said before adding to the team, “I’m coming to have lunch with you guys.”

The five golfers who beat DeChambeau and Borgmeier were Brody, Chris, Joseph, Ty, and Owen, according to the video. They are part of a strong high school golf program behind the “No. 1 in Texas” label.

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Texas high school golf is clearly very competitive. Austin Westlake won the 2026 UIL Class 6A boys state championship this spring with a two-day score of 578. The Woodlands finished second at 584, while Lake Travis placed third at 603. Westlake’s Henry Talarico won the individual title with rounds of 70 and 72, for a total of 142. The Austin American-Statesman later named him the 2026 Central Texas Boys Player of the Year. Westlake also won its 15th state championship.

Prosper Walnut Grove has won two straight Class 5A state championships. The Wildcats won the title in 2025 and defended it in 2026 with a dramatic finish at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. They entered the last hole tied with regional rival Highland Park, but senior Austin Randall clinched the victory. Coach Sarah Fulfer has helped build the program into one of Texas’ strongest high school golf teams. The school opened in 2023, so its success has come in just a few years. This makes the five golfers who beat DeChambeau and Borgmeier part of a strong high school golf program, rather than a group that had one great round.

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But being one of the best teams in Texas does not automatically mean being the best in the country. The National High School Golf Association’s 2025-26 final rankings had Brophy Prep of Arizona at No. 1 nationally. Mountain Brook of Alabama was second, followed by Notre Dame Prep of Arizona, Corner Canyon of Utah, and Lone Peak of Utah. This shows how competitive high school golf is across the country, not just in Texas.

The loss adds to a growing trend in DeChambeau’s YouTube career. His channel has nearly 3 million subscribers and often features him playing against amateurs and other professional golfers in fun formats. Coyote Ridge was not a random choice either. DeChambeau had previously shot a 65 there during his course-record challenge series. He missed the course’s competitive record by two shots. His seven course-record videos from the Dallas-Fort Worth area have received over 30 million views, while the Coyote Ridge video alone has around 5.5 million views.

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The video also came during an interesting time for DeChambeau off the course. His LIV Golf contract expired in late August 2026. His videographer, Chase Green, even joked with him on camera about being “unemployed.” Moments like this are part of the relaxed and funny style that has helped make DeChambeau’s channel popular.

The high-school match came just two days after DeChambeau started another series on his YouTube channel called “Bryson’s Backyard Games.” The creators uploaded the first video on September 22. In this series, pairs of YouTube golfers, content creators, and professional golfers face each other in random one-hole matches. The winners move on for a chance to play DeChambeau for $100,000.

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The series features golfers such as Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan, and George Bryan. This shows that DeChambeau is running several video series at the same time as he puts more focus on content creation this fall.

For now, the high school golfers have the win, while DeChambeau has to keep his promise. “I’m coming to have lunch with you guys,” he told them. It was a fun ending to the challenge, with golf’s biggest YouTube star leaving without the trophy but promising to bring the pizza.