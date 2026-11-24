LIV Golf’s bankruptcy and liquidation earlier in 2026 left 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith without a full-time home circuit, forcing the 33-year-old Australian to compete on the DP World Tour on an invitational basis. Speaking ahead of this week’s BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Smith confirmed he is now targeting a permanent return to the PGA Tour. “I guess that’s the path. That’s where I want to be now for sure,” Smith said, per Golf Channel.

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Smith acknowledged that earning his spot back in the United States will be a grind. “DP’s given us a chance to kind of fulfil that. We’ll see how that goes. There’re plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it’s going to be difficult. But for sure, that’s where I want to play,” he added.

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The stance marks a sharp shift from January 2026, when Smith turned down a restricted PGA Tour comeback offer. Back then, he said he had “no” temptation to follow Brooks Koepka’s route of making a $5 million charitable contribution to regain eligibility. LIV’s subsequent collapse ended Smith’s four-year stint in the league, including his tenure as captain of the all-Australian Ripper GC.

The Qualification Path and Reflections on LIV

Although major champions from 2022 to 2027 qualify for Category 1 status on the DP World Tour, Smith does not hold full membership because he declined to take up a two-year card after winning the 2022 Australian PGA Championship. To earn a full-time 2027 DP World Tour schedule—and compete for one of the top 10 spots on the season-long Race to Dubai points list that grant PGA Tour cards—he must first secure membership through his upcoming home events. A victory at The Lakes Golf Club, next week’s Australian Open at Kingston Heath in Melbourne, or atop the Australasian Order of Merit would unlock that pathway.

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Smith admitted that the exact qualification criteria remain complex. “I think given what they’ve told me, I pretty much need to win this year to get membership. It’s all still very blurry to me at the moment. There’s a lot of rules, but we’ll have a few opportunities and, like I said, I’ve always managed to play pretty good down here, so why not start it off with a good one?”

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Despite the upheaval caused by LIV’s demise, Smith said he did not regret signing with the breakaway circuit in 2022, one month after capturing the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

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“There were lots of rumours floating around throughout the year. There was a lot of uncertainty, and then in a way, it was good to get the noise over and done with. It was a big move to go LIV at the start for sure, and I think everyone that was close to me and all my friends saw why I was doing it and why I made the decision.”

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He added that his relationships across the sport remain intact: “I still talk to the same people; I still have the same conversations. I’ve always tried to do the right thing.”

Locker-Room Support and Major Stakes

Fellow Australians Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott welcomed the prospect of Smith rejoining the PGA Tour. Lee said he missed watching Smith’s quick game on the American circuit and expects a smooth locker-room reception.

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“Whenever we get Aussies on the tour, it’s a good time. When we see each other, it doesn’t seem like we’ve missed a day, and it’s nice,” Lee said. “Hopefully, the golfing world is coming back together.”

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Scott dismissed any doubts about whether Smith could return to peak form after four years away from regular 72-hole stroke play.

“Cam’s incredibly talented, and he’ll adjust to his new environment, and he’ll be just fine. There’s no doubt about it.”

Through his 2022 Open victory, Smith remains exempt in the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open through 2027, and in The Open Championship until age 60, even though he needs tour membership for consistent weekly starts. A three-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship (2017, 2018, and 2022), Smith opens his campaign at The Lakes Golf Club on Thursday alongside Nicolai Højgaard and Corey Conners. His performance across the next two weeks in Sydney and Melbourne will determine whether he secures full DP World Tour status for 2027 and takes the first step back to the PGA Tour.