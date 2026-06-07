‘That’s Wild’: Bryson DeChambeau Left Stunned as YouTube Golf Star Shares Strange Fan Divorce Request

Golf fans are a unique bunch; they shout “mashed potatoes” after tee shots, while some sneak banana peels onto the fairway just to get autographs, and others challenge pros to putting contests. Bryson DeChambeau has seen it all, and somehow, fans keep surprising him. The two-time U.S. Open champion is known as one of the sport’s most approachable personalities, someone who almost never turns down a fan’s wild idea. But the latest example landed differently, even catching DeChambeau by surprise.

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On a recent episode of his Break 50 YouTube series with Bobby Fairways, Joey Cold Cuts, and Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, the conversation, as usual, wandered away from golf. They started talking about Cameo, the site where fans pay celebrities for personalized video messages. DeChambeau asked Bobby about the weirdest request he had ever gotten. His answer made DeChambeau pause.

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“So not the wildest one I’ve ever got and I couldn’t tell if it was a joke or not. A guy wanted to divorce his wife and said it would soften the blow coming from me.”

DeChambeau reacted right away.

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“Crazy. That’s wild.”

Imago Round 2 of the Masters Bryson DeChambeau waits to putt on the 1st green during the second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Augusta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1301399 CurtisxComptonx krtphotoslive859044

Bobby confirmed that the fan actually did it. “Yeah. Oh yeah.” After that, he never heard anything else, no follow-up, no update, nothing. The story just stopped there, somewhere between a golf hole and the next tee box.

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DeChambeau has a history with this kind of thing. At LIV Golf Adelaide in April 2024, he was near the practice putting green at Grange Golf Club when a fan challenged him: make a 10-foot putt or give up his socks. He missed, hitting the left edge and not even coming close. Keeping his promise, he took off both shoes and socks, signed them, and handed them over while barefoot. Dustin Johnson watched from the clubhouse steps and had just one reaction.

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“That’s disgusting.”

DeChambeau’s explanation was brief.

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“Someone wanted my socks. I missed the putt.”

In January 2026, during a scramble match with five junior competitors at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East, a kid asked DeChambeau about the strangest fan behavior he had ever seen. He answered right away:

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“Oh my gosh. It’s all the time. I’ve signed a banana peel before. Isn’t that crazy?”

The kids burst out laughing, and DeChambeau got ready for his next shot.

Golf fans have always been a little quirky, and Bryson is more than happy to join in.

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Golf’s strangest autograph requests go well beyond Bryson DeChambeau

During the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, Charley Hull was moving down the usual autograph line when a fan handed her a cigarette to sign. Hull, who had become golf’s most unexpected viral star that summer, hardly reacted.

“I don’t know how I can do that. I’ll just put CH.”

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Jon Rahm had a more low-key moment. After shooting a 65 in the third round at The American Express, a woman in the autograph area realized she had nothing for him to sign except a credit card receipt. Rahm signed it. When someone nearby guessed he had signed stranger things before, Rahm disagreed.

“I’m not sure about that.”

Other PGA Tour players have their own stories. Jordan Spieth once told Sports Illustrated he’s “signed a lot of kids.” Charley Hoffman signed a forehead, but only after checking with the parents. Scottie Scheffler once signed a paper cup. But none of them have been asked to sign a divorce request. That story still belongs to Bryson.