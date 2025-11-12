The Annika 2025: Top 5 Bets Who Can Win at Pelican Golf Club

Fifteen of the world’s top-25 players are descending on Pelican Golf Club for The 2025 Annika, but the betting markets have spoken loud and clear—five names stand above the rest as legitimate title threats. The tournament runs from November 13-16 in Belleair, Florida, with a $3.25 million purse on the line. Despite notable absences from the field, the championship credentials of these top contenders make this one of the season’s most anticipated showdowns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nelly Korda (World No. 2)

Nelly Korda headlines the field as the three-time defending champion seeking to make history. She won this event in 2021, 2022, and most recently in 2024 with a three-stroke victory featuring five consecutive back-nine birdies. A fourth title would make her the first golfer to accomplish that feat since Annika Sorenstam in 2005. However, 2025 has been perplexing for Korda.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has played 18 events without a single victory, despite posting better statistics than her seven-win 2024 campaign. Her scoring average stands at 69.87, second on tour and actually surpassing last year’s 69.56. She’s recorded eight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open. The world No. 2 has made 17 cuts without missing a weekend, yet wins remain elusive. She lost her world No. 1 ranking to Jeeno Thitikul in August after a neck injury disrupted her rhythm.

Imago REGINA, SK – AUGUST 24: Nelly Korda (USA) watches her tee shot on 2 during the CP Women s Open Round 2 at Wascana Country Club on August 24, 2018 in Regina, SK, Canada. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: AUG 24 LPGA Golf Damen – Canadian Pacific Women s Open PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1808241502

Her 6-1 odds reflect both her course dominance and her winless drought. The betting market recognizes her statistical excellence, but can’t ignore the absence of victories. Still, if there’s anywhere Korda breaks through, it’s at Pelican Golf Club—her favorite venue on the Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miyu Yamashita (World No. 4)

Miyu Yamashita enters the 2025 season as one of only two players with multiple LPGA wins. The Japanese star captured the AIG Women’s Open in August with an 11-under performance, earning $1,462,500. She followed that with a dramatic Maybank Championship victory, coming from eight shots back with a bogey-free 65 before winning in a playoff. That comeback tied the second-largest in LPGA history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Her elite putting separates her from the field. Yamashita leads the tour with 1.30 strokes gained putting and ranks fifth overall in strokes gained total at 2.02. She’s the first Japanese player to win twice in a season since Nasa Hataoka in 2021. The 24-year-old rookie has made 16 of 18 cuts with nine top-10 finishes while currently sitting third in the Race to CME Globe.

Her 8-1 odds seem generous given her recent form and statistical dominance. The betting market may still be catching up to her elite status. Yamashita represents tremendous value, combining momentum and a putting stroke to close tournaments under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley Hull (World No. 6)

Charley Hull arrives with unfinished business. She held the 54-hole lead at the 2024 Annika before shooting 71 in the final round with three front-nine bogeys. That collapse allowed Korda to storm past, leaving Hull as runner-up three shots back. The memory provides both painful motivation and valuable course knowledge.

This year, she broke a 1,077-day winless drought with a victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September. She shot 20-under to claim $300,000, becoming the 25th different winner in 25 LPGA events during 2025’s historic parity season. Hull has made 11 of 13 cuts with multiple top-10 finishes. Her strokes gained a total of 1.88, sitting fifth on tour. She became the first Englishwoman to crack the world’s top five since the Rolex Rankings began in 2006.

The 12-1 odds reflect both her talent and consistency concerns. Hull has battled injuries all season, including back problems and ankle issues. Yet her course knowledge from last year’s near-miss gives her strategic advantages few others possess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mao Saigo (World No. 9)

Mao Saigo stunned the golf world by winning the Chevron Championship in April. She claimed her first major title by sinking a three-foot birdie on the first playoff hole—the largest playoff in LPGA significant history with five players competing. The victory at 7-under earned her $1.2 million.

The defending Rookie of the Year has displayed remarkable consistency throughout 2025. She posted multiple top-10 finishes, including fourth at the U.S. Women’s Open, worth $486,000. Her season earnings topped $2 million by July. Saigo ranks among tour leaders with 75.70% driving accuracy, showcasing precise ball-striking that made her dominant in 2024 when she led the tour with 64 sub-par rounds.

However, her 35-1 odds stand out dramatically as the longest among our top five despite her world No. 9 ranking and significant championship credentials. The betting market appears to undervalue her ball-striking consistency and pressure performance. This represents a considerable market inefficiency for bettors seeking value.

Lottie Woad (World No. 10)

Lottie Woad won the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in July, in her professional debut. The 21-year-old Englishwoman shot 21-under to win by three strokes, earning $300,000. She’s only the second player in 72 years to win on professional debut, matching Rose Zhang’s 2023 feat.

Woad earned her LPGA card through the Elite Amateur Pathway after dominating amateur golf. She was formerly the world No. 1 amateur and a five-time All-American at Florida State. Her T3 finish at the Evian Championship as an amateur set a scoring record at 13-under. In just six LPGA events, she’s posted four top-10 finishes with five of six cuts made. Her 69.00 scoring average beats her Florida State career mark of 70.42.

Her 14-1 odds price in both her inexperience and prodigious talent. The rookie represents the new generation of fearless young players reshaping women’s golf. Limited tournament data make her unpredictable, but her ball-striking maturity suggests she can compete with anyone in the field.

The stage is set for a thrilling championship week at Pelican Golf Club. Which of these five contenders will seize the moment? Share your predictions in the comments below.