The Bunker Code: What You Can and Cannot Do in the Sand

At the 2024 Tour Championship, Sahith Theegala believed he moved bunker sand with his club during the backswing from an unusual lie. He called over an official and accepted a two-stroke penalty, even though the video was inconclusive. The penalty turned the hole into a double bogey. That’s how brutal bunker shots can be, as they test even an experienced golfer’s skills. Golfers must also understand the rules governing what they can touch, how they can prepare for a shot, and what options they have when a ball becomes unplayable.

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For instance, one common misconception is that touching bunker sand is always prohibited. Under the current Rules of Golf, players can touch the sand in several situations, including digging in their feet for a stable stance. The restrictions focus on testing the sand, making certain types of club contact, and improving conditions that affect the next shot.

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Understanding the golden rule of bunker play

Rule 12.2 of the Rules of Golf outlines restrictions on touching bunker sand. Before making a stroke at a ball in the bunker, a player must not deliberately touch the sand with a hand, club, rake, or another object to assess its condition for the upcoming shot.

For example, pressing a hand into the sand to determine whether it is firm or soft is prohibited. The same applies to deliberately probing the sand with a club to judge its depth or consistency.

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Similarly, the rules restrict club contact in several conditions. A player cannot touch the sand with a club immediately in front of or behind the ball. The club must not contact the sand during a practice swing or the backswing for the stroke, too.

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But this is subject to the exceptions specified in the Rules.

The rules do not impose a blanket ban on grounding a club anywhere in a bunker. Instead, they identify particular actions that could give a player an unfair advantage.

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A breach of Rule 12.2 results in the general penalty. This is two strokes in stroke play or loss of the hole in match play.

What can golfers legally do under bunker rules?

Despite the restrictions, golfers have considerable freedom to prepare for a bunker shot. For one, they can dig in for a stable stance. Golfers can use their feet to establish a firm position in the sand. This includes digging in while preparing for a practice swing or the actual stroke.

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They may also rest on a club while waiting, maintain balance, or prevent a fall. Golfers can do so as long as the action does not violate another rule, such as one prohibiting improvements to the conditions affecting the stroke.

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Another thing they can do is remove loose impediments. Leaves, twigs, and unattached stones can influence the shot. Thus, officials allow players to remove them from a bunker. The same goes for movable obstructions, such as a rake. However, if removing a loose impediment moves the ball, the player receives a one-stroke penalty and must replace the ball.

Players may also rake a bunker to care for the course, provided the action does not improve conditions that affect their next stroke. For instance, smoothing an unrelated footprint may be acceptable. But removing a footprint that affects the player’s lie or swing area can breach the rules.

Bunker rules for unplayable lie

A ball that disappears into soft bunker sand can leave a golfer wondering where it is. But even then, golfers don’t get a free drop.

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Rule 16.3 provides free relief for an embedded ball in the general area, but this relief does not extend to a ball embedded in bunker sand. Although the position may seem unfair, the rules treat bunker conditions differently from those in the general area.

However, a player can attempt the shot as the ball lies or choose an applicable unplayable-ball option under Rule 19.3.

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For a ball in a bunker, Rule 19.3 provides four options:

Stroke and distance : Add one penalty stroke and play again from where the previous stroke was made.

: Add one penalty stroke and play again from where the previous stroke was made. Back-on-the-line relief inside the bunker : Add one penalty stroke and drop the ball in the bunker on a line extending from the hole through the ball’s original position.

: Add one penalty stroke and drop the ball in the bunker on a line extending from the hole through the ball’s original position. Lateral relief : Add one penalty stroke and drop within two club-lengths of the ball’s original position, no nearer the hole, while remaining in the bunker.

: Add one penalty stroke and drop within two club-lengths of the ball’s original position, no nearer the hole, while remaining in the bunker. Back-on-the-line relief outside the bunker: Add two penalty strokes in total and drop outside the bunker on the same line.

For the back-on-the-line options, the player selects a point behind the ball’s original position along a line extending from the hole through that position. There is no limit to how far back the player can go. The ball must be dropped in the applicable relief area and come to rest there.

But this comes with a practical trade-off. Golfers can accept a one-stroke penalty to remain in the bunker or take the special outside-bunker relief for a total two-stroke penalty.

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Bunker rules protect the challenge of playing from sand without prohibiting every interaction with it. Knowing the nuances of Rule 12.2 and Rule 19.3 helps golfers avoid costly mistakes, assess their options confidently, and approach bunker shots with a clearer grasp of what the rules allow.