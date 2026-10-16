The Death of Traditional Caddies: Why Tech Rangefinders Are Making Human Insight Obsolete

Laser rangefinders and GPS watches have made it easier for golfers to play without caddies, but they have not replaced everything a caddie brings to the course. In a MyGolfSpy Forum poll, only two of 22 voters said rangefinders had made caddies unnecessary. The other 20 believed human experience and advice still matter in golf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Caddies used to help golfers with distances, club choices, and course strategy. Today, laser rangefinders and GPS watches give golfers distances in seconds, while self-following trolleys carry their bags. These tools have made golf easier, but they cannot do everything a caddie does.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good caddie can read greens, judge the wind, suggest how to play a hole, and help a golfer stay calm under pressure. However, some golfers believe they can make these decisions on their own.

Laser Rangefinders and GPS Watches Now Handle Distances

Laser rangefinders measure the distance to targets such as the flag, while GPS watches show distances to greens and hazards. Some rangefinders also adjust distances based on changes in elevation. However, golfers may not be allowed to use this feature during competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology now does much more than measure distances. In a 2024 Forbes column, Neil Sahota explained how tools such as TrackMan and Arccos Caddie use AI to study a golfer’s swing and ball flight. He also mentioned PGA Tour players Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy as users of these technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The column also highlighted ShotLink, a PGA Tour system powered by CDW that collects and analyzes data from every shot during a tournament. This information helps players and caddies understand performance and plan their strategies.

Golfers can also turn to Golf.ai, which offers an AI caddie that provides personalized golf advice, according to the company’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launch monitors give golfers detailed information about their shots and clubs. This helps them understand what they do well and where they need to improve. However, these devices are mainly used for practice and performance analysis. They are not regular replacements for caddies during professional tournament rounds.

Self-following electric trolleys have also made carrying golf bags easier. Some models allow golfers to control the trolley remotely, while others follow them around the course. But carrying a bag is not the same as being a caddie. These trolleys cannot read greens, suggest clubs, or help golfers plan their next shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

What a 2016 study found caddies still do

A 2016 study published in the International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching examined the role of caddies in elite golf. Researchers Jarred Pilgrim, Samuel Robertson, and Peter Kremer interviewed 17 elite golfers aged 17 to 24 and six caddies. They found that caddies help players choose shots, select clubs, prepare for tournaments, and stay focused under pressure. Caddies also map courses and record important details before events. However, the golfers interviewed were not satisfied with the quality of caddies available to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

While experienced caddies still offer advice and support that technology cannot fully replace, some golfers prefer playing on their own. Rangefinders and GPS watches provide the distances they need, and trolleys carry their clubs around the course. For golfers who trust their own decisions, these tools offer more freedom and convenience. Cost can also influence their choice, depending on the course and the options available.