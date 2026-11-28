Strip away modern carbon drivers and high-tech golf balls, and one question still divides golf’s top rivalry: who owns the purest swing in the game? Jon Rahm faced that hypothetical while in Abu Dhabi, where he went on to claim a record sixth Rolex Series title. Asked to separate World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler from Rory McIlroy on raw technique alone, the two-time major champion reached straight for tennis royalty.

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“Rory is the Federer of golf. Everything looks effortless, and he still gets those results,” Rahm told TenGolf. But Rahm made clear the debate remains razor-close, with Scheffler’s mechanical precision keeping him firmly in contention.

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That endorsement carries weight from a former World No. 1 who now sits at No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking. It also flips the current scoreboard on its head. Scheffler leads the world rankings with 15.26 average points across 219 career weeks at No. 1, nearly double McIlroy’s average.

Rahm’s verdict was never about who holds more trophies today, but whose mechanics would hold up without modern gear. Even as he handed the stylistic crown to McIlroy, he made clear why Scheffler’s relentless precision keeps this debate razor-close.

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The Unorthodox Precision Behind Scottie Scheffler’s Dominance

Scheffler’s footwork rarely matches an instructional textbook, yet his impact position has become golf’s standard for repeatability. Rahm pointed straight to that mechanical discipline when laying out the American’s case.

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“Because of how he has played in recent years, you have to put Scottie in there. Very few people keep the clubface as square through the hitting area, from hip to hip,” Rahm said.

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Scheffler’s 2026 numbers show how devastating that square clubface is over a full season. He claimed three PGA Tour victories, including the TOUR Championship and his second FedExCup title, while logging 13 top-five finishes in 20 starts. He led the Tour in scoring average at 68.619 and paced the field in Strokes Gained: Total at +2.249, nearly a full stroke clear of second place.

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That consistency carried Scheffler to the top of the PGA Tour’s all-time money list and onto the five-man Player of the Year shortlist. With member voting closing December 4, he is chasing a fifth consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award. Still, when Rahm looked past statistical output to judge natural ball-striking, McIlroy’s swing stood apart.

Why Rory McIlroy’s Swing Remains Golf’s Technical Benchmark

Where Scheffler wears fields down with surgical control, McIlroy separates himself through fluid rhythm and effortless speed. Rahm singled out the Northern Irishman’s work off the tee as the foundation of his technical edge.

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“Rory is one of the best drivers we have ever seen, and his swing is one of the most technically sound I’ve ever seen,” Rahm said.

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McIlroy backed up that praise in 2026, ranking second on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 330.3 yards and second in scoring average at 69.342. In April, he edged Scheffler by one shot at Augusta National to become just the fourth consecutive Masters champion. He capped the year in November with a fifth straight Race to Dubai title, tying Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight.

“They are No. 1 and No. 2 in the world right now. Outside of those two, I would have to think,” Rahm said.

Rahm’s framing captures the contrast defining modern golf: McIlroy’s natural artistry against Scheffler’s mechanical certainty. Yet even he admitted that imagining either game with vintage gear remains guesswork, leaving the 2027 calendar to deliver the real verdict.

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Where the McIlroy-Scheffler Rivalry Heads in 2027

Turning back to the vintage-equipment question, Rahm acknowledged the limits of comparing modern stars to past generations. Today’s top players have never competed with the wooden drivers and unforgiving irons of earlier eras.

“They are very different, and they use clubs I have never played with myself, so I wouldn’t know how to say how you’d do it. Those are the two obvious names,” Rahm said.

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Without a time machine, the next chapter will unfold on golf’s biggest stages in 2027. McIlroy returns to Augusta National in April chasing the first Masters three-peat, before leading Europe at Adare Manor in September’s Ryder Cup. Scheffler heads to Pebble Beach in June needing only the U.S. Open to join McIlroy in the Career Grand Slam club.

The Player of the Year ballot on December 4 will settle who owned 2026 on paper. In 2027, every major Sunday will test whether Scheffler’s machine or McIlroy’s artistry truly defines this era.