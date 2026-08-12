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The FedExCup Playoffs Are Complicated: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

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Sudha Kumari

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Aug 12, 2026 | 10:46 AM EDT

HomeGolf

The FedExCup Playoffs Are Complicated: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

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Sudha Kumari

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Aug 12, 2026 | 10:46 AM EDT

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The FedExCup Playoffs first took place in 2007. Despite leading by nearly 800 points, Scottie Scheffler faces a three‑week gauntlet to claim the FedExCup. So, does that mean Scheffler will win the FedExCup title when the playoffs are over? Well, not really. That’s where the Tour Championship becomes essential. If this sounds complicated, here’s a breakdown of how this system works.

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First of all, there are three tournaments considered part of the playoffs.

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  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: August 13-16
  • BMW Championship: August 20-23
  • Tour Championship: August 27-30

The playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, but the race begins at the start of the season.

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The system that works behind the FedExCup playoffs

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Players earn points based on finishes from the Sony Open through the Wyndham Championship. The 70 players with the highest totals advance to Memphis.

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Here are the 70 players who made it to this week:

1Scottie Scheffler4,123.333
2Matt Fitzpatrick3,328.650
3Cameron Young3,160.896
4Wyndham Clark2,254.894
5Chris Gotterup2,253.755
6Collin Morikawa2,229.300
7Si Woo Kim2,200.500
8Sam Burns2,078.362
9Tommy Fleetwood2,045.767
10Ludvig Åberg1,928.761
11Xander Schauffele1,779.897
12Rory McIlroy1,738.199
13Jacob Bridgeman1,727.159
14Akshay Bhatia1,723.081
15Russell Henley1,706.272
16Ryan Gerard1,495.952
17Min Woo Lee1,469.533
18Kristoffer Reitan1,463.625
19Alex Fitzpatrick1,407.231
20Hideki Matsuyama1,399.268
21J.J. Spaun1,387.342
22Ryan Fox1,342.493
23Viktor Hovland1,340.112
24Justin Rose1,333.150
25Alex Smalley1,330.709
26Tom Kim1,244.140
27Gary Woodland1,237.523
28Rickie Fowler1,231.311
29Adam Scott1,217.575
30J.T. Poston1,193.390
31Robert MacIntyre1,190.731
32Nicolai Højgaard1,181.636
33Kurt Kitayama1,161.463
34Bud Cauley1,160.483
35Aaron Rai1,138.035
36Ben Griffin1,105.499
37Sepp Straka1,095.700
38Michael Thorbjornsen1,035.827
39Justin Thomas1,012.458
40Jake Knapp994.875
41Nico Echavarria942.396
42Patrick Cantlay932.065
43Ryo Hisatsune895.606
44Sahith Theegala891.204
45Eric Cole865.302
46Alex Noren859.316
47Michael Brennan856.669
48Matt McCarty837.704
49Keith Mitchell811.435
50Maverick McNealy805.974
51Harris English778.923
52Max Homa767.387
53Sungjae Im764.480
54Jordan Spieth761.621
55Sam Stevens740.833
56Pierceson Coody738.621
57Sudarshan Yellamaraju736.840
58Harry Hall732.768
59Corey Conners714.780
60Daniel Berger709.158
61Michael Kim695.407
62Shane Lowry670.457
63Nick Taylor645.981
64Jordan Smith626.922
65Brian Harman608.988
66Patrick Rodgers600.244
67Aldrich Potgieter590.575
68Ricky Castillo589.987
69Matti Schmid582.471
70Jackson Koivun581.462

But, of course, that does not mean all these players are safe.

Take Jordan Spieth (54th). He’s the only pro to qualify without a single top‑10 finish. At Memphis, he needs a solo 23rd or better to reach the BMW Championship. If not, he’s out.

Cuts are progressive: 70 → 50 → 30. No alternates. Winners of the first two playoff events earn 750 points.

Why does this matter? Points determine advancement and exemptions. The top 70 after Wyndham lock top‑100 status, gain entry to full‑field events, and The PLAYERS. Even if eliminated after Memphis, points carry into the FedExCup Fall and can secure spots in 2027 Signature Events via the Aon Next 10.

Are there safe players in the field? There sure are. Scheffler (1st) is one. Si Woo Kim (7th) is another. In fact, as per the PGA Tour, he is the highest-ranked player in the standings without a single PGA Tour win this season. But he did have 10 top-10 finishes this season, including two runner-up finishes.

With St. Jude complete, attention shifts to the bubble: 40 players fighting for 50 spots at BMW.

The next big stage of the FedExCup playoffs

Following this week’s St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings will proceed to next week’s BMW Championship. As of now, there are multiple players in the bubble.

These players include: Jake Knapp (40th), Nico Echavarria (41st), Maverick McNealy (50th), Harris English (51st), Sungjae Im (53rd), among a bunch of many others. Among the players in this margin, only Daniel Berger (60th) is not playing this week. He will likely miss out on next week’s BMW Championship.

So, what are the perks here? Aside from the winner earning 750 points, those who do make it to the week get guaranteed play in all of the signature events of the following season. But we haven’t yet arrived at the question: who wins the FedExCup title, if not Scheffler?

Well, as mentioned earlier, that’s where the Tour Championship comes.

The core strategy behind the Tour Championship

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In 2025, the PGA Tour decided to do away with the staggered stroke start. That means now each of the 30 players who reached the last stage of the playoff, the Tour Championship, start at even par for a 72-hole stroke play tournament. That means the player who ranks 30th in the field after the BMW Championship will have an equal opportunity to Scheffler.

Finally, the player who wins the Tour Championship is considered the FedExCup champion. If you remember, this is where Tommy Fleetwood won his first PGA Tour title last season.

So, what about the perks of making it this far? If, for instance, Jake Knapp makes it here, he will get a two-year PGA Tour exemption, an invitation to the Masters, the U.S. Open, and The Open. Meanwhile, the FedExCup champion will earn a five-year exemption on the Tour and $10M in prize money.

What about the other players?

The breakdown of the purse in FedExCup playoffs

The PGA Tour distributes the money from a $100M FedExCup pool based on the FedExCup standings following the Wyndham Championship and the BMW Championship.

The top 10 after the Wyndham Championship will divide $20 million, with the leader receiving $10 million. After the BMW Championship, the top 30 players will share nearly $23 million, including $5 million for the player ranked first heading into the Tour Championship. Meanwhile, once the playoffs end, the players ranked 31 through 150 will receive a portion of $17 million from the purse.

But the leaderboards have shifted before, and we might have another surprise champion this season. It all depends on how the next three weeks play out.

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Sudha Kumari

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Sudha Kumari is a Golf Writer at EssentiallySports, where she has filed over 700 bylines covering the sport's biggest stages. She holds a Master's in English Literature, which shows in how she turns a day's leaderboard movement into a clear, readable story. Her live coverage of the 2025 Masters, when Rory McIlroy faltered on the brink of the career Grand Slam, is among her best-known work. She follows both the sport's history and its week-to-week shifts, and her writing gives readers the context behind a result rather than only the score. A lifelong golf fan, Sudha believes today's dark horses are tomorrow's legends, and she splits her coverage between the established names and the players starting to break through. When she isn't tracking tournament trends, she is digging into player backstories, working from the view that the game is as much about the resilience behind a shot as the number on the card.

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Koushik Biswas

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