The CME Group Tour Championship awarded the largest winner’s payout in women’s golf in 2022. Despite that, the title sponsor faced an unusual snub when it hosted a dinner for a select group of players during tournament week in Naples, Florida. Not a single invitee showed up. Lydia Ko, who had been invited, went on to win the event and pocket the $2 million winner’s check. Despite the snub, CME’s commitment to the LPGA never wavered.

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In 2024, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace extended its partnership with the LPGA Tour through 2027, further demonstrating its investment in women’s golf. That kind of commitment sets the gold standard for what a title sponsor should look like. However, that’s not the only reason CME Group stands out as the ideal title sponsor for the LPGA’s season-ending championship.

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CME continues to shatter the financial ceiling in women’s golf

Since becoming the title sponsor of the LPGA’s season-ending championship in 2011, CME has steadily increased its investment, turning the tournament into one of the most lucrative events in the women’s game. The inaugural CME Group Titleholders offered a $1.5 million purse, with the winner collecting $500,000.

The tournament was renamed the CME Group Tour Championship in 2014, and its financial growth continued over the following years. By 2019, the total purse had reached $5 million, with the winner taking home $1.5 million. The figure climbed to $7 million in 2022, allowing the champion to pocket $2 million.

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But that was only the beginning. CME Group took things to another level in 2024, increasing the purse to a staggering $11 million. The winner’s share doubled to $4 million, while the runner-up received $1 million and the third-place finisher earned $550,000. Even the player finishing last among the 60 qualifiers was guaranteed $55,000.

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The same financial structure has continued through 2026. On top of that, the tournament offers the third-largest overall prize pool for the players, only behind the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

It’s not just the players benefiting from the event

CME Group’s contribution to women’s golf extends beyond the millions of dollars awarded to players at the season-ending event. The company has also used its association with the LPGA to support charitable causes, particularly through its CME Group Cares Challenge – Score 1 for St. Jude initiative.

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Under the program, CME Group donates $20,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for every hole-in-one recorded during the LPGA Tour season. In 2026, the LPGA’s season tracker recorded 26 aces, translating into $520,000 in donations.

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However, A Lim Kim’s hole-in-one during the second round of the 2026 CME Group Tour Championship added another $20,000, taking the season’s total to $540,000. The tracker has also recorded 365 all-time aces, which have translated to $3,880,000 in all-time donations.

Longevity & Season-Long Stakes

Beyond the money itself, CME’s continued partnership with the LPGA Tour has helped shape the Tour’s competitive calendar. The title sponsor has stuck around for more than 15 years, helping introduce the Race to the CME Globe in 2014 and giving the LPGA season a bigger competitive storyline.

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The season-long points competition rewards players for their performances across regular-season tournaments, with accumulated points determining qualification and positioning for the Tour Championship. This gives players another incentive to be consistent throughout the year, with the ultimate prize awaiting them in Naples, Florida.

Rather than simply sponsoring a season-ending tournament, CME Group has helped build a competition that connects the entire LPGA season to one major finale.

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That being said, yet another season is coming to an end on Sunday. But CME will return next year before potentially extending its partnership with the LPGA Tour further.